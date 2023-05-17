The city of Lake Oswego discussed the need to spur the production of electric vehicle infrastructure as a way to meet sustainability goals during a City Council meeting Tuesday, May 16.
Lake Oswego’s Sustainability and Climate Action Plan — which was adopted in 2020 and created benchmarks to have net zero emissions from electricity use by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2050 — included goals related to spurring electric vehicle use and charging infrastructure , such as working with PGE to expand residential charging and educating developers on the benefits of EV charging. However, City Manager Martha Bennett said that a lack of a strategic plan for electric vehicle charging has meant that the city is not competitive when applying for state and federal grants.
“Developing a citywide EV charging strategy that identifies needs related to EV charging in our community, outlines the role of the City and other partners, and identifies potential barriers and funding needs will facilitate progress on these action items,” the city staff report reads.
Bennett felt that the strategy wouldn’t consist of the local government taking sole responsibility for building charging infrastructure; instead the city could foster an environment where the private sector would do so.
“I don’t think this is about the city solving the problem for everyone in Lake Oswego. I think it’s about, ‘What is our strategy as a community for deploying this infrastructure?’ And then we can work on, ‘Where does the city make investment in its own facilities and how do we encourage or support from a regulatory or grant writing perspective the work of the private sector?’” she said.
Another challenge, according to Bennett, is that there is somewhat of a mismatch between where Portland General Electric has power capacity and where multifamily housing development resides. Further, she said encouraging multifamily developers to create electric vehicle charging stations may be a valuable endeavor.
Mayor Joe Buck felt that housing and sustainability objectives should meld.
“In many ways the community has these values around sustainability,” he said. “From a housing point of view we’re the least sustainable community because we’re primarily a couple people living in large homes.”
Bennett remarked that electric vehicle usage is also an equity question as electric vehicle prices fall and their maintenance and operation is less expensive than gas-powered cars.
Beyond EVs
Other tasks the city plans to tackle regarding sustainability include providing information about federal incentives for residents and businesses to switch to clean energy such as solar, completing a greenhouse gas emission inventory (which was last done in 2012) and creating more clear goals and targets within the plan.
“Currently only some actions in the plan have specific timelines or targets, such as increasing the market share of EVs in Lake Oswego to 60% in 2040. Establishing specific and measurable targets and associated key performance indicators will enable us to better track and communicate our progress, improve accountability, and assist with budgeting and work planning,” the staff report reads.
The city has also made some progress in the last three years, such as adding three electric vehicles to its fleet (the fleet currently has eight EVs and 12 hybrids), bolstering funding for pedestrian improvements, utilizing all-electric landscaping equipment, adding sustainability training to its orientation program for new employees, designing City Hall and the future wastewater treatment plant to have more sustainable water usage and meeting solar usage targets.
Amanda Watson, the city’s sustainability program manager, said that low transit ridership continues to be a challenge (84% of city employees travel alone and by vehicle) and noted service reductions by TriMet. There has also been a recent reduction in staffers taking transit or biking to work.
“It’s going to be difficult for us to see progress on this particular action until we see improvement on biking infrastructure and transit not only in LO but also in surrounding communities,” Watson said.
However, Watson added that electric vehicle adoption in the community is progressing faster than was anticipated in the plan.