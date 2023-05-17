Boards 01

Lake Oswego City Hall is pictured here. 

 PMG file photo

The city of Lake Oswego discussed the need to spur the production of electric vehicle infrastructure as a way to meet sustainability goals during a City Council meeting Tuesday, May 16.

Lake Oswego’s Sustainability and Climate Action Plan — which was adopted in 2020 and created benchmarks to have net zero emissions from electricity use by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2050 — included goals related to spurring electric vehicle use and charging infrastructure , such as working with PGE to expand residential charging and educating developers on the benefits of EV charging. However, City Manager Martha Bennett said that a lack of a strategic plan for electric vehicle charging has meant that the city is not competitive when applying for state and federal grants.