Oak Creek Elementary School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after the school received a bomb threat, according to the Lake Oswego Police Department. The threat was eventually deemed to be false.
Oak Creek Elementary School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after the school received a bomb threat, according to the Lake Oswego Police Department. The threat was eventually deemed to be false.
In a press release late Tuesday afternoon, police said that the threat was delivered by phone at around 1:30 p.m.
"Based on the information the school staff were given by the caller, they determined that it was appropriate to evacuate the school. As they started that process, they also notified the police department and officers immediately responded to the school and began coordinating with district staff," the release read.
The kids were moved to an undisclosed location and remained with school staff, according to Lake Oswego Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Harper. District staff members then worked to communicate with parents and "began the process of reunification."
With help from the West Linn Police Department, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Portland Police Explosives Disposal Unit, a Portland Police K-9 and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, officers searched the school for any suspicious items. They eventually found the school was clear and that there was no credible threat, according to the release.
"Detectives will continue to investigate the threat and we ask anyone with information about the source of the threat to call our non-emergency number (503) 635-0238 or submit a tip on our website," the release said. "We take all of these threats seriously and are grateful for the assistance for our partner agencies, including the Lake Oswego School District."
In a message to families Tuesday evening, Lake Oswego School District Superintendent Jennifer Schiele thanked those involved for their cooperation during the incident.
"The Oak Creek learning community was cooperative, calm and supportive through the process," Schiele wrote. "Thank you to principal Barb Keeton and the LOPD for their care and leadership throughout the process."
The news of the evacuation was first reported by KATU.
