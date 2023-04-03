The Portland Choir & Orchestra will walk attendees on a journey through the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ during an upcoming concert at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Lakeridge High School.
The organization consists of about 100 singers and 45 instrumentalists, who are a mix of professional and amateur musicians. And the show will also feature Grammy-nominated violinist Jenny Oaks Baker.
Artists Director David Thomas said that the organization has not performed in Lake Oswego before and a successful concert could lead to more shows in the area. He added that the upcoming concert, titled “The Redeemer,” can be enjoyed by people from a variety of backgrounds and religious faiths and will not feel like Sunday school.
“It’s designed to be an excellent musician experience with an uplifting message, something that can appeal to a wide range of people,” he said.
The concert will also be performed with live narrators and audio-visual enhancements, Thomas said.
“Through that multimedia experience, that’s how we will move through the Easter story of the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ,” he said.
The goal of the musical composition is to take the audience on a satisfying emotional journey.
“You experience the peace and joy of certain parts of that progression and the drama, anguish and suffering of the death, and the hope and forward-looking part of the resurrection are conveyed very well through the musical composition,” he said.