The Portland Choir & Orchestra will walk attendees on a journey through the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ during an upcoming concert at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Lakeridge High School.

The organization consists of about 100 singers and 45 instrumentalists, who are a mix of professional and amateur musicians. And the show will also feature Grammy-nominated violinist Jenny Oaks Baker.