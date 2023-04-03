032923-housingvotelorne

Clackamas County is no longer purchasing the Quality Inn, which is located next to McMenamins Sunnyside, for a transitional shelter.

 PMG photo: Raymond Rendleman

In late March, when Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith reversed her vote on the board’s previous 3-2 decision to purchase the Quality Inn in unincorporated Clackamas County and covert it to transitional housing, she said that “the public needs more time.”

So how did the public react to her decision? Pamplin Media Group offered a survey about the decision to residents around Clackamas County, and 79% of the 492 respondents said they disagreed with Smith’s reversed vote.