In late March, when Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith reversed her vote on the board’s previous 3-2 decision to purchase the Quality Inn in unincorporated Clackamas County and covert it to transitional housing, she said that “the public needs more time.”
So how did the public react to her decision? Pamplin Media Group offered a survey about the decision to residents around Clackamas County, and 79% of the 492 respondents said they disagreed with Smith’s reversed vote.
What readers had to say
Reader: “This is a short-sighted decision that will cost us more at the end of the day. The sooner we take concrete steps to get people housed the less expensive it will be.”
Reader: “What in the world makes politicians think destroying a commercial community is a good thing? Punishing the people that struggle to make it in business for the sake of a few that don’t is misguided. Grow communities, don’t destroy them.”
Reader: “Tootie Smith said that there is time still to solve the issue of homelessness. With people in such a desperate situation as homelessness, I could not disagree more. She also originally said that the hotel on Sunnyside was in the perfect location being so close to TriMet, grocery shopping and a hospital — all instrumental in helping people in transition get back on their feet. Now she says it is a poor location. Something does not add up, and people are suffering in the meantime.”
Reader: “We cannot continue to kick the can down the road and intentionally fail to house homeless members of our community, which include families, teens and the mentally ill. I am both a real estate broker and housing provider. Not housing the homeless is poor for business, our neighborhoods and economy. This is a crisis. Chair Smith needs to treat it like one!”
Reader: “Nobody wants these in their neighborhood. Anybody paying any attention to shelters understands that they just turn neighborhoods into bad areas. The number of homeless in Clackamas County grows as more services and giveaways are provided, not go down.”
Reader: “Much time, research, outreach was conducted leading to the 3-2 vote in February. It was the right call. Tootie Smith buckled under political pressure. Our BCC is supposed to be apolitical, and this about face screams politics, not doing what's best for all of those who are in Clackamas County.”
Reader: “I work with youth in the county and I'm devastated by this decision. I know a number of families who have been near eviction, where addiction played no part (although I firmly believe people with substance use disorders need housing to get stable; it's wildly unrealistic to expect people to get clean without a roof over their heads). There is no safety net in the county. No rental assistance unless you are already homeless. Extremely limited shelter. We are setting people up to fail and then blaming them for it.”