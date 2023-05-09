Pickleball

We asked readers to weigh in on the idea of adding pickleball courts at Westlake Park.

 PMG file photo

With the Lake Oswego City Council set to host a special meeting on the potential for pickleball courts at Westlake Park later today at 3 p.m., we asked our readers how they feel about the popular – yet controversial – sport in their town.

Out of 286 responses, about 65% said they did not play pickleball and 82% said they would not want to live near a court (complaints about noise from the paddles prompted the city to close the courts near George Rogers Park last year).