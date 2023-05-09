With the Lake Oswego City Council set to host a special meeting on the potential for pickleball courts at Westlake Park later today at 3 p.m., we asked our readers how they feel about the popular – yet controversial – sport in their town.
Out of 286 responses, about 65% said they did not play pickleball and 82% said they would not want to live near a court (complaints about noise from the paddles prompted the city to close the courts near George Rogers Park last year).
When it comes to Westlake Park, which is where the city is considering relocating the courts from George Rogers), 82% of respondents said Lake Oswego should look elsewhere for pickleball.
Finally, we asked people how they would solve the need for pickleball courts while also being responsive to people who live near them:
Reader: “Indoor courts. Do fundraising to create a PB facility like they have in Bend at Wigi Creek. Team up with West Linn and create shared courts. Publish a list of all the places you can play near LO. There are a lot of new places! PB club do benchmarking of what are the best facilities across the US for players and neighbors. Share that with Parks/Rec. Be kind to everyone. Pickleball is a fun (and very loud) game. Neighbors nearby courts are put into PTSD from the constant assault of the noise.”
Reader: “Put courts in industrial zoned areas.”
Reader: “Put up appropriate sound barriers to mitigate the noise. Living near a park with active recreation means there might be some noise while people are recreating, just like there might be noise if you live near a fire station, train tracks, or a commercially zoned site. I don't play pickleball, but my child wants to attend pickleball summer camp this summer. I will have to take him to another town because there's no public pickleball access in Lake Oswego this summer. It makes no sense to keep courts in LO closed to pickleball while waiting to spend money to build new courts at an unidentified location. We have two sets of outdoor courts in LO--one can be dedicated to pickleball, the other to tennis.”
Reader: “Build courts at Luscher.”
Reader: “Move them back to George Rogers park, which is significantly less residential than Westlake.”
Reader: “Wait until a suitable location is found in a less populated area. Stop spending tax dollars on studies that do not tell the entire story. Why is the city taking away tennis courts that folks in the neighborhood use???”
Reader: “Put it at the new community center near Lakeridge. No houses by that location, just golf and a cemetery.”
Reader: “Wait until the city can afford to build the courts somewhere acceptable. After Rivergrove school is complete use one the of empty elementary school’s gyms for pickleball.”
Reader: “Join a gym. Ride a bike. Play tennis. Walk.”
Reader: “I would build courts at Iron Mt Park - it is far from most homes and is in my mind, currently an under-utilized space. Add some basketball and Pickleball courts there!"