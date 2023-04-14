Lake Oswego real estate agent Terry Sprague, alongside art curator Liz Contag, wanted to add a few brush strokes to an already plentiful art canvas in the Lake Oswego community.
So, at the Lux/Forbes Global Properties location in town, they decided to introduce the smallest art gallery in Lake Oswego.
The gallery resides within the window sill at the company’s location on A Avenue in town and currently features the work of sculptor Rob Lorenson.
Contag will rotate the art each month and hopes to feature renowned artists as well as work done by students. Sprague said he checked in with the Lake Oswego Chamber of Commerce and city of Lake Oswego to verify that his gallery was, in fact, the smallest. And the goal isn’t necessarily to attract business, but instead to connect with the community. The novelty of the idea was an added bonus.
“I’m a serendipity, fun guy. I live in a space of joy. I like the nuttiness of having the smallest art gallery in Lake Oswego,” he said.
Sprague, who owns an art gallery in Antigua, also said that it could serve as an opportunity for artists to get more exposure and opportunities.
“What I found out about art is that sometimes there is difficulty in getting your art exposed or recognized. Being able to open up a space that maybe brings somebody in, that gives them the opportunity to display in the smallest art gallery in Lake Oswego, that could very well be the beginning of their career,” Sprague said.
Contag said Lorenson has 300 public and residential sculptures across the United States and that his work is typically abstract.
“It’s a stunning piece,” she said.
Contag plans to contact the Lake Oswego School District to see if they can include student art in the gallery.
“We’re going to invite local young talent to exhibit the art and rotate it in between the other artists and give it a space. It’s a fun community builder,” she said.