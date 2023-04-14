Smallest gallery

Terry Sprague and Liz Contag stand next to the smallest gallery in Lake Oswego at the Lux/Forbes Global Properties location in town. 

 PMG Photo: Corey Buchanan

Lake Oswego real estate agent Terry Sprague, alongside art curator Liz Contag, wanted to add a few brush strokes to an already plentiful art canvas in the Lake Oswego community.

So, at the Lux/Forbes Global Properties location in town, they decided to introduce the smallest art gallery in Lake Oswego.