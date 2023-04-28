Neighbors, in partnership with the Lake Grove Business Association, conducted two native plantings at the Kumon Math and Reading Center of Lake Grove and Lake Grove Elementary School to celebrate Arbor Month and Earth Day Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22.
Project lead Mike Buck said that the Kumon property owners, Tom and Betsy Jenike, suggested a planting palette of mostly native plants. The group that day ended up putting in 25 plants. At Lake Grove, students put in plants for the understory next to the maintenance building and near fir and cedar trees. Buck praised the kids’ enthusiasm and curiosity and said staff at the elementary school were thrilled to see the students interacting with seeds and plants.
“I am very thankful for those that joined hands to provide an imprint of care that will live beyond this year’s celebration. Three fifth grade classes and then neighbors and business folk combined to work on two small pockets of our urban forest. It is personal because it is (a) gift. But if we keep enhancing a pocket of landscape at a time, we eventually will get to the whole fabric of green around us,” Buck wrote via email. “May these two endeavors be a catalyst for continued attention to the spaces among us that call for attention and hopefully a more beautiful, healthy home.”