Editor’s note: This story was originally published in the April LO Monthly magazine.Locals will once again have the chance to saunter around their breathtaking community while helping to address the housing crisis during the upcoming 2023 Lake Oswego Lake Run.

The event, put on by Northwest Housing Alternatives and slated for Saturday, May 6, at Millennium Plaza Park, will include 5K and 10K runs where participants will walk or run around Oswego Lake, as well as a Kids Dash.

