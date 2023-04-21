Editor’s note: This story was originally published in the April LO Monthly magazine.Locals will once again have the chance to saunter around their breathtaking community while helping to address the housing crisis during the upcoming 2023 Lake Oswego Lake Run.
The event, put on by Northwest Housing Alternatives and slated for Saturday, May 6, at Millennium Plaza Park, will include 5K and 10K runs where participants will walk or run around Oswego Lake, as well as a Kids Dash.
“The feedback we get is it is one of the most beautiful courses there is in Oregon,” said Kristin Barber, Northwest Housing’s director of philanthropy and resource development.
Northwest Housing Alternatives serves over 3,000 people per year and is a leading nonprofit developer of affordable housing in the state. The event is one of its two annual fundraisers. The organization has hosted the event for three years and Barber said it hopes to promote the festival that takes place after the run this year. She said Lake Oswego Mayor Joe Buck will hand out awards and there will be llamas, a face-painter, kids games and food carts present. The event was also moved from early June to early May and, unlike last year, virtual participation will not be included.
“Lake Oswego is such a family-oriented town, so we thought (the festival) would be a good way to bolster participation,” Barber said.
Barber added that the 2022 Lake Run attracted over 1,000 participants and raised over $70,000 for the organization. The goal this year, she said, is to raise $75,000.
“This is a really important year for us. We are finally feeling like the cloud of COVID has lifted, and we want to get back in the community and raise support for the people in our community,” Barber said.
As Barber noted, Oregon has the highest prevalence of youth homelessness in the country. She said that one in 30 Oregon kids experience homelessness annually.
According to a 2022 Northwest Housing Alternatives impact report, the organization sheltered 118 people, including 65 children, at the Annie Ross House in Milwaukie and 152 people at HomeBase in Milwaukie. Further, the organization completed construction on 56 affordable homes in 2022 and started, continued or completed 604 affordable homes in that timeframe. Northwest Housing Alternatives also provides food assistance and helps with navigating the health care system and preventing eviction.
“These programs go a long way. It’s pretty heartbreaking that we are the worst in the country for homeless youth,” Barber said.
Along with the regular runs, Barber recommended locals attend the Kids Dash, which she described as a bustling and upbeat event.
“The streets are lined with parents cheering the kids on. It’s really cute,” she said.