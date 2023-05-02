ACCIDENTS
4/21 4:29 p.m. A hit-and-run accident was reported near the 17500 block of Stafford Road. No one was injured.
4/21 10:51 p.m. An accident was reported near the 1200 block of Overlook Drive. An injury was reported.
THEFTS
4/21 8:52 a.m. A package was stolen from a front porch near the 4100 block of Orchard Way.
4/21 1:59 p.m. Two bikes were reported stolen near the 5000 block of Foothills Road.
4/22 1:25 p.m. A skateboard was reported stolen near the 90 block of B Avenue.
4/22 1:46 p.m. A cart of laundry detergent was reported stolen near the 400 block of A Avenue.
4/22 2:30 p.m. Someone wearing a mask was seen grabbing a package off a porch and running away near the 18800 block of Green Bluff Drive. The package contained a $96 pair of running shoes.
4/23 5:05 p.m. Between $400 and $500 worth of items were reported stolen from a store near the 1300 block of McVey Avenue.
MISC.
4/21 5:16 a.m. A person looked confused, was possibly bleeding and may have been intoxicated near the 5800 block of Meadows Road.
4/21 5:40 a.m. A woman was seen standing on top of a car that was stopped on a ramp near Kruse Way and I-5. She had a flat tire.
4/21 7:27 a.m. Graffiti was found on a brick wall near The Windward and Millennium Plaza Park.
4/21 8:23 a.m. A caller said their son was bullied by a new student at school. Police learned that the school district was investigating the situation.
4/21 8:52 a.m. Someone was in the police station lobby with an orange squirt gun and wanted to talk to an officer about her recent arrest.
4/21 8:54 a.m. A caller said someone broke into their house through a lock box on the front door, but nothing was stolen.
4/21 9:27 a.m. A child custody dispute was reported.
4/21 10:16 a.m. A dog bite was reported at an undisclosed location.
4/21 11:03 a.m. A “homeless looking man” was seen with a shopping cart near Upper Drive and Bryant Road.
4/21 11:20 a.m. A resident said their neighbor had been harassing them for two months and put dog poop on their handle while also keying it. The neighbor also spit on their front door.
4/21 12:30 p.m. A person who appeared to be homeless was “smoking something out of a can” near Bryant Road and Lakeview Boulevard.
4/21 1:14 p.m. A caller said someone came to their property and stole their keys and cell phone. They also couldn’t get the gas cap off of their car and needed help.
4/21 2:36 p.m. A caller was concerned because employees were receiving emails from a past employee who seemed like they were having a mental health crisis.
4/21 3:33 p.m. Someone wanted to ask the police questions about dogs barking near the 3300 block of Tempest Drive.
4/21 3:59 p.m. A man who appeared to be homeless was seen smoking out of a pipe while standing on a corner with a shopping cart near Boones Ferry Road and Reese Road.
4/21 5:27 p.m. A sex crime involving a juvenile was reported.
4/21 6:47 p.m. A suspicious looking vehicle was seen near the 1100 block of Andrews Road.
4/21 7:12 p.m. Someone who appeared to be transient was seen near Boones Ferry Road and Firwood Road.
4/21 7:34 p.m. A man was seen laying on the sidewalk near Boones Ferry Road and Country Club Road. Apparently he’d decided to do some gardening and laid down in a flower bed.
4/21 8:11 p.m. DUII was suspected near Lakeview Boulevard and Bryant Road.
4/21 8:27 p.m. A suspicious looking vehicle was seen near the 17000 block of Westview Drive.
4/21 8:52 p.m. A caller said they could hear a cleaning machine in a parking lot near the 1200 block of Overlook Drive and they felt the noise was excessive.
4/21 11:48 p.m. A sex crime involving an adult was reported.
4/22 3:14 a.m. A caller said their roommate had been making death threats.
4/22 4:39 a.m. A resident said they got a notification from their Ring camera about motion in their driveway near the 10 block of Yorick.
4/22 12:13 p.m. A woman appeared to be slumped over in a vehicle that was still moving near Southwest Riverside Drive and Briarwood Road.
4/22 12:31 p.m. A caller was worried about a dog that had been left in a car for an unknown amount of time near the 17800 block of Stafford Road. The dog was fine.
4/22 1:24 p.m. An Amazon driver was seen trying to open a door near the 200 block of D Avenue. It turned out he thought the door handle was a doorbell.
4/22 2:50 p.m. A loud bang that was possibly a gunshot was reported near the 3400 block of Royce Way.
4/22 2:54 p.m. Two suspicious looking people were seen at an undisclosed location.
4/22 3:42 p.m. Someone said they needed advice about a dispute they were having with a neighbor, and it was “a long story” related to noise.
4/22 5:31 p.m. The levers on shifters and brakes were broken on three different bikes near the 300 block of 2nd Street.
4/22 7:12 p.m. A resident said a woman tried to open his car door near the 14800 block of Kruse Oaks Drive.
4/22 9:14 p.m. Someone wanted to report “excessive and penetrating” noise from the Ironlight event center near the 500 block of 3rd Street. It was apparently impacting their ability to watch TV but police heard no noises from street level and the event center didn’t appear to be occupied.
4/22 10:13 p.m. Three men were yelling and “being really loud” near the 200 block of 1st Street.
4/22 10:15 p.m. A party that reportedly involved kids drinking and driving was reported at an undisclosed location. A father told police it was a sweet 16 party and no one was drinking, but “a bunch of kids showed up uninvited” and were told to leave.
4/23 1:30 a.m. Someone was standing in a crosswalk near Kruse Way and Westlake Drive.
4/23 1:46 a.m. People were seen getting in and out of a parked vehicle and possibly smoking near the 10 block of Touchstone. They were picking up a friend who lived in the complex.
4/23 3:02 a.m. People were apparently having a party and talking loudly near the 5700 block of McEwan Road.
4/23 3:06 a.m. A man was refusing to leave an establishment near the 14800 block of Kruse Oaks Drive.
4/23 7:22 a.m. A fight was reported at an undisclosed location.
4/23 10:11 a.m. A caller was moving out of their apartment and worried about how their boyfriend would react.
4/23 12:26 p.m. A man was apparently letting a dog run off leash and refusing to pick up its poop near the 100 block of Foothills Road.
4/23 1:49 p.m. Three middle school-aged boys banged on someone’s door and ran away near the 1200 block of Hemlock Street.
4/23 2:10 p.m. A woman was reportedly trespassing in a vacant room at a hotel near the 14800 block of Kruse Oaks Drive.
4/23 3:31 p.m. A caller said their neighbor was outside topless and throwing a trash can in the street.
4/23 3:32 p.m. A resident said the kids who banged on their door were now walking outside, and they asked the kids why they did that. The kids then called police and reported they were being harassed and videotaped. Police eventually told the kids to leave the resident alone.
4/23 5:07 p.m. Two suspicious looking vehicle were parked with their doors open and had drug paraphernalia surrounding them near the 11800 block of Kerr Parkway.
4/23 5:22 p.m. A U-Haul truck apparently dumped trash near the 4300 block of Childs Road.
4/23 5:41 p.m. A man was seen smoking something out of tin foil near 1st Street and C Avenue.
4/23 5:53 p.m. Someone said their front window was broken while they were driving and they didn’t know if someone threw something at it near Boones Ferry Road and Knaus Road.
4/23 6:01 p.m. A rock was thrown at a vehicle near Boones Ferry Road and Knaus Road.