Willamette women democrats

Rep. Susan McLain, D-Hillsboro, provided insight into the state's tolling plan in front of city leaders and members of the Willamette Women Democrats at a meeting Wednesday, April 12. 

 PMG photo: Corey Buchanan

Rep. Susan McLain, D-Hillsboro and co-chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation, explained why tolling continues to move forward amid opposition from many community leaders and residents during a Willamette Women Democrats meeting Wednesday, April 12, at the Celebrate Conference Center in Lake Oswego.

McLain said that there were eight bills related to tolling that the committee reviewed during the current legislative session. All of those eight bills, including Senate Bill 933 that would have prohibited the state from implementing tolling, died. McLain described the bills as unnecessary, adding that technical and advisory committees are deliberating key aspects of tolling.