Rep. Susan McLain, D-Hillsboro and co-chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation, explained why tolling continues to move forward amid opposition from many community leaders and residents during a Willamette Women Democrats meeting Wednesday, April 12, at the Celebrate Conference Center in Lake Oswego.
McLain said that there were eight bills related to tolling that the committee reviewed during the current legislative session. All of those eight bills, including Senate Bill 933 that would have prohibited the state from implementing tolling, died. McLain described the bills as unnecessary, adding that technical and advisory committees are deliberating key aspects of tolling.
“The bills would have convoluted the process because we’re in that process right now,” she said. “There’s nothing new that wasn’t being discussed in committees.”
McLain explained that the state is needing to modernize the way it funds transportation infrastructure due to the decline in fuel tax revenue, and that tolling is an avenue most states use to fund infrastructure. She also mentioned a 12-year pilot Oregon Road Usage Charge Program, which, if implemented across the state, would mandate drivers pay taxes based on the amount of miles they drive instead of the fuel they consume.
“That would prevent road revenue from falling off especially when the fuel tax is going down and we have more fuel efficient vehicles,” McLain said.
Further, McLain said that a goal of tolling is to address congestion on local freeways and noted that tolls would be paid at peak traffic times.
“What we’re trying to do is trying to have the most functional, safe systems possible, but we also want to acknowledge that congestion seems to come at different times when we have different parts of our lives and we have to get somewhere at a particular time,” she said.
McLain said advice from other states indicated that tolling should be done gradually rather than all at once. The state is first implementing tolls on I-205 in 2024 before expanding the tolling program to I-5; the latter is slated to go into effect in 2025.
The tolling on I-205 is intended to serve as a funding source for seismic improvements on the Abernethy Bridge and other bridges, as well as the addition of a third lane going in both directions on the freeway. Over the past several years, local officials in West Linn and the surrounding area have expressed serious concerns about ODOT’s plans, fearing that tolling will lead drivers to divert off the freeway and onto local streets, clogging up roadways throughout town.
The state recently completed an environmental review of the tolling program, and that analysis looked at how major thoroughfares would be impacted. Lake Oswego City Council has expressed skepticism of the results of the review, which indicated that most intersections analyzed would not face significant adverse effects, and felt that the program falls short in terms of diversion mitigation. When asked from an attendee about potential impacts to Willamette Falls Drive in West Linn, McLain referenced the environmental assessment and a requirement to mitigate diversion impacts.
“(ODOT) have to demonstrate to the federal government that they either have a plan for mitigation if that’s happening or that there are no statistics that prove there is anything more happening there,” she said.
And McLain said they’re working toward a “fair fee” that would take into account who is using the tolls — including potentially providing discounts for low-income residents.
“We’re taking into consideration how the system works for low-income folks, for easy collection and payment. We made that one of the goals of the program,” she said.
In response to a question about local mayors such as Lake Oswego’s Joe Buck and West Linn’s Rory Bialostosky feeling like they haven’t been listened to throughout this process, McLain said she scheduled a meeting with local elected officials and added that sometimes ODOT officials or state representatives can’t provide answers to questions because of the stage in the process. In an interview after the meeting, Buck said that there’s been ample talk about engagement but that the concerns of local representatives have thus far not been addressed. The Lake Oswego mayor also feels the current plan is being implemented piecemeal rather than in a comprehensive way that more thoroughly addresses diversion impacts, and is frustrated that some state transportation projects are being paid for through tolling while others were allotted money from traditional sources.
“I’m constantly working with ODOT and others to make sure we are including as many in our community conversations as possible,” McLain said. “We are on the same team. We are on the Oregon team and we have to make sure all communities feel heard, feel involved and can see some of their thoughts and ideas responded to or included in the final process or the final tolling package.”