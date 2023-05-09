ACCIDENTS
4/30 11:28 a.m. A hit-and-run accident was reported near the 2900 block of Greentree Road. No one was injured.
THEFTS
4/28 3:31 p.m. Alcohol was reported stolen near the 400 block of A Avenue.
4/28 7:43 p.m. A package was reported stolen from a front porch near the 4700 block of Parkview Drive.
4/29 3:22 p.m. A coin purse worth between $20 and $30, a bag of batteries that were going to be recycled and an old flip phone were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle near the 10 block of Touchstone.
4/30 8:34 a.m. A power cord for a phone was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle near the 100 block of 3rd Street.
4/30 5:15 p.m. Cards, cash and checks were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle near the 600 block of South State Street.
4/30 5:35 p.m. A jacket was reported stolen from a vehicle near the 200 block of 3rd Street.
FRAUD
4/28 8:00 p.m. Wire fraud was reported in the purchase of a $13,250 watch.
MISC.
4/28 6:17 a.m. A van had its doors open and “sketchy” people were going through it near the 300 block of 2nd Street. They were cleaners who had a contract with The Windward.
4/28 7:52 a.m. A caller said they saw a dead puppy or squirrel in the road near Bryant Road and Jean Road, and worried it would be upsetting for kids going to school. Officers disposed of a dead squirrel at the location.
4/28 8:56 a.m. A resident said someone had a dog that bit a construction worker near the 200 block of Greenridge Drive.
4/28 9:03 a.m. Someone who worked with The Windward said officers spoke with cleaners earlier in the day, but “nothing is ever done when teens are making TikToks on the property with guns or vandalizing property.”
4/28 11:35 a.m. A person wanted to talk to an officer about filing a restraining order.
4/28 11:55 a.m. Someone reported secondhand information about a car in a driveway with its hood up at an undisclosed location.
4/28 12:34 p.m. A caller believed their comforter had been stolen, but later found it.
4/28 1:25 p.m. A resident had questions about driving cross country with a firearm.
4/28 2:32 p.m. Marijuana and a vape pen were taken from a student at a school near the 17600 block of Pacific Highway.
4/28 5:01 p.m. A dog bite was reported near the 17900 block of Kelok Road.
4/28 7:09 p.m. A caller said teens were riding electric bikes “very fast” on sidewalks near the 300 block of 2nd Street.
4/28 6:40 p.m. A caller said kids were on mowers that might hit other kids. When officers Googled the location they were given, they found it was in Oswego, Illinois.
4/28 6:43 p.m. A resident said a man was taking pictures of them from behind while they walked in a store near the 90 block of B Avenue. Apparently this had happened before.
4/28 7:09 p.m. A caller said a dog ran toward them while they were walking with their son at an undisclosed location.
4/28 9:39 p.m. A vehicle looked like it was casing the area near McEwan Road and Southwest Kristi Way.
4/29 1:01 a.m. A suspicious looking person was seen trying to get into a vehicle and shining their phone into it near Touchstone and Botticelli.
4/29 3:08 a.m. A caller said their Ring cameras were going off near the 17900 block of Cardinal Drive, but they couldn’t get the video to load. Police found nothing out of the ordinary and told the caller about sensitivity settings on the cameras.
4/29 6:04 a.m. A domestic incident was reported.
4/29 7:53 a.m. A resident said that around 2:20 a.m., a person came to their door. They didn’t answer, but saw reflective tape as the person walked away. Then they woke up and had no water, while the neighbors did.
4/29 7:58 a.m. A domestic incident was reported.
4/29 9:51 a.m. A caller said someone hacked into her phone and was “using her wires.”
4/29 10:17 a.m. A resident said a neighbor threatened their wife with his dog.
4/29 10:42 a.m. A caller was suspicious after encountering a man near Deerbrush Avenue and Bryant Road who said he locked his keys in his car and was trying to get inside. They felt this was strange because “most new cars won’t lock with keys inside.”
4/29 11:10 a.m. Dogs were apparently “going crazy” in a car that was parked in the sun near the 2500 block of Country Club Road.
4/29 1:43 p.m. A resident said workers at a building under construction near D Avenue and North State Street had loud music that they could hear in their house. Officers couldn’t hear any music when they arrived.
4/29 8:07 p.m. Off-leash dogs were reported near the 50 block of Kingsgate Road.
4/29 8:11 p.m. A car with a loud muffler was driving up and down the street near Lake Haven Drive and Haven Street.
4/29 9:00 p.m. A dog had apparently been barking in a yard for 1.5 hours near the 500 block of Ridgeway Road.
4/29 10:27 p.m. A man was seen dropping garbage in front of a house near the 600 block of A Avenue.
4/29 10:29 p.m. A suspected burglary turned out to be the homeowner’s brother-in-law checking on the house, which they thought was empty.
4/29 10:56 p.m. A loud event was reported near the 500 block of 3rd Street.
4/30 12:04 a.m. A dog was barking near the 100 block of Kerr Parkway.
4/30 12:31 a.m. A suspicious looking person jumped in front of a car and “appeared to be on something” near Country Club Road and Kerr Parkway.
4/30 1:58 a.m. A possible DUII was reported near the 15000 block of Davis Lane.
4/30 8:24 a.m. A suspicious looking man was seen worked on a car with a box of tools near the 4500 block of Carman Drive.
4/30 12:27 p.m. Someone thought their car had been stolen, but it turned out their daughter just took it without their permission.
4/30 1:26 p.m. Dogs were barking at two locations for 90 minutes near the 2000 block of Greentree Road.
4/30 1:58 p.m. Graffiti was found on a door near the 100 block of North State Street.
4/30 4:19 p.m. A caller said two kids threw a rock through their windshield near Heritage Lane and Quarry Road.
4/30 4:40 p.m. Someone was “blasting music” near the 18100 block of Pioneer Court.
4/30 6:21 p.m. A caller said someone may have tried to pry open a pedestrian door near the 500 block of 2nd Street.
4/30 8:21 p.m. Teenage boys were throwing rocks by the beach near the 600 block of South State Street.
4/30 8:25 p.m. Kids were fishing and blocked other pedestrians near 5th Street and Cabana Lane.
4/30 10:41 p.m. A caller said earlier in the day, a man approached and yelled at her that dogs weren’t allowed on a playground, even though other people had dogs there before. She thought it was because she was a woman and the other dog owners were men.
5/1 12:15 a.m. Noises from kids and loud music were reported near the 17300 block of Lake Haven Drive.