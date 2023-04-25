ACCIDENTS
4/14 10:30 a.m. An accident was reported near the 17400 block of Pilkington Road. No one was injured.
4/16 12:24 p.m. A hit-and-run accident was reported near the 16300 block of Boones Ferry Road. No one was injured.
4/17 2:01 a.m. An accident was reported near Marylbrook Drive and Marylhaven Drive. An injury was reported.
THEFTS
4/14 8:06 a.m. Boots valued at $399 were reported stolen near the 17700 block of Jean Way.
4/14 12:00 p.m. Shoplifting was suspected near the 50 block of South State Street.
4/16 12:30 a.m. Two computers were stolen during a party at an undisclosed location.
MISC.
4/14 11:32 a.m. A resident said someone on Facebook Marketplace was selling cloned credit cards and invited them to a group where “much more illegal activity is happening.”
4/14 12:26 p.m. A caller said cars were blocking the drive-thru and entrance to a parking lot near the 16200 block of Bryant Road.
4/14 1:08 p.m. Graffiti, trash and fire debris were found near the 14100 block of Stampher Road.
4/14 2:05 p.m. Someone asked a dispatcher to tell an officer “hello.”
4/14 3:33 p.m. A dog was running off leash near the 18600 block of Shipley Drive.
4/14 4:12 p.m. A resident was concerned about a possible stalker after receiving a letter from someone they weren’t familiar with who knew a lot of details about them.
4/14 5:13 p.m. A dog that had a history of breaking loose from its owner apparently attacked another dog near the 10 block of Jefferson Parkway. Then a witness to the incident got in another person’s face and said, “I have COVID.”
4/14 5:56 p.m. Teens were apparently fishing and running around, then tried to get into a portable toilet near North Shore Road and Lake Shore Road.
4/14 6:53 p.m. A caller told police their vehicle died near Edenberry Drive and Barrington Court, and a tow truck wouldn’t get there for around two hours.
4/14 7:40 p.m. A resident said they heard at least 10 kids yelling in a field near the 2000 block of Wembley Park Road. It turned out they were playing a game.
4/14 7:49 p.m. A suspicious looking vehicle had been parked for more than three hours and was occupied near the 4600 block of Hastings Place.
4/14 8:09 p.m. A suspicious looking person was seen standing in the middle of the road, smoking and stumbling near Kerr Parkway and Touchstone.
4/14 9:08 p.m. A dog had been barking for a couple hours near the 4000 block of Carman Drive.
4/14 9:30 p.m. A dog had been barking for three hours near Kingsgate Road and Crestfield Court.
4/15 1:32 a.m. A suspicious looking vehicle was seen near Boones Ferry Road and Reese Road.
4/15 10:08 a.m. A caller said they were having a problem with someone leaving bags of dog poop on their property for the past six months.
4/15 10:11 a.m. Two dogs were seen off leash near the 16800 block of Hawthorne Drive.
4/15 10:31 a.m. Someone asked police to check on their elderly neighbor who had had food sitting outside their door since the day before. The neighbor was in the hospital.
4/15 11:25 a.m. A man was screaming at himself near the 4400 block of Lakeview Boulevard. It turned out he was OK and just walking home.
4/15 1:41 p.m. A person in the lobby of the police station had questions about their girlfriend’s cell phone citation.
4/15 4:32 p.m. Skateboarders were reported near the 300 block of A Avenue.
4/15 5:24 p.m. A caller said their wife was intoxicated and wouldn’t leave their baby alone.
4/15 8:08 p.m. A resident said their door was “messed with” and it seemed someone tried to shove it open. It also had blood on it.
4/15 9:36 p.m. Someone said their vehicle was shot with a BB gun.
4/15 10:19 p.m. A caller said they were out of town with their wife and their 17-year-old daughter was throwing a party.
4/15 10:48 p.m. “Loud and violent” noises were heard near the 18700 block of Indian Creek Drive.
4/15 11:40 p.m. A resident said they believed their neighbors were out of town, but their dogs had been outside barking for 40 minutes and the lights were on.
4/16 3:53 a.m. A caller said a dog had been barking for seven hours near the 17900 block of Cardinal Drive.
4/16 5:47 a.m. A construction crew was apparently making too much noise near the 17700 block of Pilkington Road.
4/16 10:46 a.m. A caller asked if police could check on their sister. It turned out she was just sleeping on the couch.
4/16 12:12 p.m. A suspicious looking vehicle with its front bumper and light missing was seen near the 1700 block of Conifer Drive.
4/16 12:26 p.m. A suspicious looking cardboard box with no address on it was seen near the 15800 block of Boones Ferry Road.
4/16 1:20 p.m. A man was suspected of smoking fentanyl near 1st Street and E Avenue. Police found that the person did not seem to be under the influence.
4/16 2:18 p.m. A caller said they were playing with their dogs on their deck the day before, and heard what sounded like acorns falling. The dogs ran into the house and the caller later found pellets in their yard. They turned out to be from an airsoft gun.
4/16 3:52 p.m. Someone was passed out in their car that was running near the 6300 block of Meadows Road.
4/16 4:34 p.m. A caller said their daughter had a party the night before, and now they found a black sticky substance on the floor and their hand. It had a strong smell and was possibly “a drug of some kind.” It turned out to just be grease.
4/16 4:50 p.m. A possible DUII was reported near the 19300 block of Willamette Drive.
4/16 5:12 p.m. A domestic incident was reported.
4/16 7:23 p.m. A resident said suspicious looking people stopped outside their home and asked if they could buy their vehicle near the 500 block of 4th Street.
4/17 3:19 a.m. A caller said their neighbor was yelling and slamming things with his four children present.