Amidst laughs and conversation, two pairs of women stand on each side of the net at the Lake Oswego Tennis Center smacking balls back and forth until one team wins the point.
The sport they are playing is not tennis. And it’s not pickleball either.
It’s spec tennis.
“It feels like it took the best stuff from tennis and the best stuff from pickleball,” said spec tennis player Kelly Buhlmann.
Led by retired tennis center professional Ellen MacPherson, the local tennis center, which is run by the city of Lake Oswego Parks and Recreation Department, has added spec tennis to its list of offerings.
The sport is played on a condensed court with a shorter net, wood paddles and a partially deflated tennis ball. It has a similar scoring system to tennis except with shorter sets, and players serve underhand.
Due to nagging arthritis issues, MacPherson felt saddened when she realized she might no longer be able to play tennis. But after attending a presentation on spec tennis, she decided to try out the sport for herself and realized that it put much less strain on her wrists. So she worked with the tennis center management to begin offering the sport there.
“I got a paddle and tried it to see if it hurts to hit the ball. It’s perfect for someone who has arthritis,” MacPherson said.
Buhlmann reiterated that point. Though an avid tennis player for two decades, she has dealt with a torn meniscus and may need a knee replacement. She said spec tennis allows her to continue playing the sport she loves in an altered format.
“The cool thing for this is, if you’re a tennis player, it’s easy to transition to spec. It feels exactly the same. And if you’re a new player, it’s an easy way to transition into playing tennis,” Buhlmann said.
Lake Oswego resident Phyllis Beemsterboer had never played tennis but decided to pick up spec tennis upon retirement as a way to get exercise and socialize. She said the sport was somewhere between easy and difficult to learn.
“I never played tennis, so I had no skills. But I am learning. And the ladies, the people are so wonderful. They’re so encouraging. It’s a lot of fun,” Beemsterboer said. “It got me moving and excited about coming out and playing with people.”
MacPherson viewed spec tennis as an alternative to pickleball as well. Pickleball in Lake Oswego received considerable attention when the city closed the courts at George Rogers Park after neighbors complained that the noise from the sport was very loud and hindered their health.
The tennis center does not offer pickleball. Robin Krakauer, a communications staffer for the parks and rec department, said that pickleball is not allowed there in part due to the high demand for courts and because providing tennis is the mission of the tennis center. Further, she said spec tennis play is a pilot program that is limited to certain times two days a week, and that parking could be a challenge for increasing its availability at the center as more people can play spec tennis on one court. The department will continue to monitor and assess possibilities for the sport, she added.
“SPEC Tennis directly correlates to tennis and fits within our Recreation Programming at the Tennis Center,” she wrote via email in response to a question about why pickleball isn’t allowed.
However, Krakauer added that allowing some time for spec tennis is a way to increase accessibility and opportunity at the tennis center.
“It allows people of all ages and abilities to either learn the sport or enhance their skills by working on placement on a smaller sized court, along with it being an excellent cross-training vehicle,” she said.
Melissa Griffith enjoyed playing pickleball for free regularly at public courts in Beaverton, but, upon moving to Lake Oswego, found she could no longer do so after the George Rogers Park courts closed. So, she decided to try out spec tennis.
Griffith noted that the sport doesn’t have nearly as large of a community or opportunities for competitive play as pickleball, but she has enjoyed it. Though she said tennis players once erroneously thought she was playing pickleball and told her she couldn’t play, she felt that there may be less bias against the sport and found that to be a plus.
“There’s more growth in pickleball, but this is a great game. There’s really wonderful people and it’s close by,” she said.
Buhlmann, for her part, noted the noise issue with pickleball and also said the sport can be somewhat challenging to learn for tennis players — particularly the rules and scoring.
“It’s just not a super easy transition from tennis like spec is,” she said.
However, MacPherson felt that spec tennis replicates one aspect that many pickleball players love most about their sport — the socialization. She noted that players are often conversing and joking around while they play. This is a bit less possible in tennis due in part to the proximity between players.
“People socialize and have a good time. It’s not as intense as tennis,” MacPherson said.
However, fostering a robust community is the next step for the spec tennis players. They noted that few men have tried it out and said the sport could be fun for all ages and skill levels.
“I do think spec tennis is going to catch on and become just as popular as pickleball,” Buhlmann said.