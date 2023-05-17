ACCIDENTS
5/5 9:04 a.m. An accident involving a car and a bicyclist was reported near Washington Court and Boones Ferry Road. An injury was reported.
5/5 3:04 p.m. A hit-and-run accident was reported near Pacific Highway and Cherry Lane. No one was injured.
STOLEN VEHICLES
5/6 7:03 a.m. A vehicle was reported stolen near the 3400 block of Tempest Drive.
FRAUD
5/5 4:43 p.m. An attempted phone scam was reported involving a threat to send a U.S. Marshall to someone’s house.
5/5 5:16 p.m. A caller said they were on their way to the location of someone who’d defrauded their mom out of $3,000.
MISC.
5/5 10:58 a.m. Graffiti was found near the 600 block of South State Street.
5/5 11:10 a.m. A caller was upset about a drone flying over their house while their kids were playing and threatened to shoot it down. He was told not to do that.
5/5 12:11 p.m. A resident said they were being harassed and stalked by someone who was hiding in their bushes, breaking into the garage and calling them.
5/5 1:28 p.m. Someone was concerned about a man on a dating app who was apparently a felon and “targeting LO residents” because he’d committed a crime there.
5/5 1:49 p.m. A car was keyed near the 16300 block of Boones Ferry Road.
5/5 3:16 p.m. A caller said people in a car drove by and shot a pellet gun at them near 10th Street and C Avenue.
5/5 3:35 p.m. Someone said their windshield was broken and they had questions about how big a crack could be for it to still be legal to drive.
5/5 4:42 p.m. A caller said they’d been home alone since Monday night, and they believed someone tried to get into their house while they were at school. Police found no signs of entry or anything taken.
5/5 6:22 p.m. A resident said their soon-to-be ex-wife took $7,500 from their sock drawer. The wife claimed she moved it to a storage closet because cleaners were coming.
5/6 6:09 a.m. A person had questions about road closures for a run near the 5000 block of Foothills Road.
5/6 6:40 a.m. A suspicious looking vehicle was in the middle of the street running with its lights on near the 3400 block of Tempest Drive.
5/6 7:04 a.m. A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle at an undisclosed location.
5/6 8:30 a.m. Someone said they pulled a muscle in a race and needed an officer to pick them up and take them back to the police department.
5/6 9:21 a.m. A caller said they saw two coyotes eating a deer carcass on a sidewalk near Pacific Highway and Holy Names Drive.
5/6 11:07 a.m. A domestic incident was reported.
5/6 1:12 p.m. A dog was seen crying and panting in a car near the 1300 block of McVey Avenue.
5/6 1:32 p.m. A woman was seen in a dumpster near the 6700 block of McEwan Road.
5/6 7:15 p.m. High school-aged kids were seen fishing off a bridge near the 700 block of North Shore Road.
5/6 8:03 p.m. People were screaming and “disrupting a caller’s evening” near the 500 block of 3rd Street.
5/7 9:29 a.m. An older woman was seen sitting on a corner wrapped in a blanket near Pilkington Road and Jean Road.
5/7 10:35 a.m. A suspicious looking person was shouting while walking near the 600 block of South State Street.
5/7 12:27 p.m. A suspicious looking person was talking to themself near Bryant Road and Jean Road.
5/7 1:47 p.m. A man was seen walking around without pants on near the 2400 block of Fernwood Circle.
5/7 2:26 p.m. A vehicle had its window knocked out and the back hatch was open near Boca Ratan Drive and Dapple Grey Lane.
5/7 3:23 p.m. A caller said their 13-year-old son sent Snapchat messages to someone who delivered him marijuana.
5/7 9:08 p.m. A man said he locked his bike on a rack and lost the key, and wanted to know what he should do.
5/7 9:16 p.m. A woman fell on her face while walking to her car near the 10 block of Monroe Parkway.
5/7 9:51 p.m. A large and loud house party was reported near South Shore Boulevard and Canyon Drive.
5/8 12:50 a.m. A woman was seen digging through dumpsters near the 3900 block of Mercantile Drive.