Lake Oswego's Summer Concerts are a team effort with many staffers like Lance Hofstad, Jamie Inglis, Robin Krakauer and Emily Liu all performing a variety of duties to create a great community experience.
Petty Fever gets the crowd going at the 30th Annual Sounds of Summer Concert held Wednesday, July 12 at Foothills Park. Concerts happening every Wednesday and alternating Sundays will be happening throughout Lake Oswego until the end of August. Watch your weekly Lake Oswego Review to see the complete schedule.
Lake Oswego's Summer Concerts are a team effort with many staffers like Lance Hofstad, Jamie Inglis, Robin Krakauer and Emily Liu all performing a variety of duties to create a great community experience.
PMG Photo: J. Brian Monihan
Lance Hofstad kicks off the first summer concert of the summer at Foothills Park on Wednesday, July 12.
PMG Photo: J. Brian Monihan
Petty Fever gets the crowd going at the 30th Annual Sounds of Summer Concert held Wednesday, July 12 at Foothills Park. Concerts happening every Wednesday and alternating Sundays will be happening throughout Lake Oswego until the end of August. Watch your weekly Lake Oswego Review to see the complete schedule.
Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the August issue of LO Monthly.
Things were already going well when Lance Hofstad joined the city of Lake Oswego Parks and Recreation Department as a concert coordinator last summer. With a robust lineup of musical acts, solid attendance at each show throughout the summer and a devoted base of community members who love and support park events, it may seem like Hofstad joined a team with little room for growth.