The Arts Council of Lake Oswego is asking local residents to vote for what they believe should win the People’s Choice Award for the 2023 Gallery Without Walls program.
Through the program facilitated by the city of Lake Oswego, artists develop sculptures that are displayed publicly downtown. This year, voters will have five sculptures to choose from and the winner’s work will be placed in the city’s permanent art collection. The finalists were selected by a committee that included Lake Oswego City Councilor John Wendland, artists and board members.
“We’re excited to have the pieces we do. The committee was really enthused and drawn to these five pieces. Showing the wide variety of materials and stories the pieces represent shows the diversity of what comes in in any given year,” said Nicole Nathan, the arts council's executive director. “It’s a real privilege to have this many artworks throughout town and that become part of the landscape of the city.”
According to a press release, finalists include Melissa Cole’s “Pollination & Inspiration,” which depicts columbine flowers and the rusty patched bumble bee and is located at the corner of 1st Street and B Avenue; Scott Foster’s “The Watcher,” which includes a man with a contemplative expression and is located at the corner of 4th Street and A Avenue; Jennifer Kapnek and Mike Suri’s “LandDance 1,” which includes serene color and bold contrasts and is located on Third Street and A Avenue; Diego Harris’s “Living Steel,” which blends nature with modern industrial materials and is located on corner of 3rd Street and B Avenue; and MacRae Wylde’s “Truth,” which includes large hand-drawn letters and is located at Lower Millennium Plaza.
“During the tour, I reflected on how fortunate we are to live in Lake Oswego and have so much support for the arts, especially our outdoor gallery,” Wendland said in a press release. “Each sculpture has a great story, and I’m excited to see which sculpture the people of Lake Oswego select for People’s Choice!”
Nathan explained that Gallery Without Walls started in 2001 and centered around the construction of Millennium Plaza Park. Then, it grew from there.
“It’s a really incredible program. A lot of towns use Lake Oswego as a model for how they want to do similar public art programs,” she said.
Voting can be done in person, by mail or online and concludes at 5 p.m. June 16. Visit artscouncil.org to vote. The most-voted sculpture will be honored at the Gallery Without Walls celebration this fall.