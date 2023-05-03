The Arts Council of Lake Oswego is asking local residents to vote for what they believe should win the People’s Choice Award for the 2023 Gallery Without Walls program.

Through the program facilitated by the city of Lake Oswego, artists develop sculptures that are displayed publicly downtown. This year, voters will have five sculptures to choose from and the winner’s work will be placed in the city’s permanent art collection. The finalists were selected by a committee that included Lake Oswego City Councilor John Wendland, artists and board members.