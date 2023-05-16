Lake Oswego local option levy win

 Courtesy photo: Mary Kay Larson

Lake Oswego School District board members and administration celebrated the likely renewal of the local option levy Tuesday night.

In the initial tally of votes from the Oregon Secretary of State’s office, 71.4% of residents voted yes for the local option levy (Measure 3-592), while 28.6% voted against. The results are not yet final.