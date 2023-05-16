Lake Oswego School District board members and administration celebrated the likely renewal of the local option levy Tuesday night.
In the initial tally of votes from the Oregon Secretary of State’s office, 71.4% of residents voted yes for the local option levy (Measure 3-592), while 28.6% voted against. The results are not yet final.
“We’re extremely grateful for the support of the Lake Oswego community. The passing of the levy helps ensure our schools are given the resources necessary to continue leading the state and being amongst the top in the nation in excellence and achievement. It is inspiring to see our community unite for our students today and future generations,” said board chair Neelam Gupta.
Gupta added that the best part of seeing the local option levy pass was knowing how it would support the district’s teachers and staff.
“They’re really the special sauce that makes our district one of the leading in Oregon,” Gupta said.
Funds from Measure 3-592 amount to nearly 15% of the district’s budget and support one-third of its teaching staff. Over the next five years, the local option levy will raise $85 million in funding. The local option levy helps fund educator positions, maintain classroom sizes and instructional days, and contribute to elective programs such as arts and technology.
Voters have approved the levy in 2000, 2004, 2008, 2013 and 2019.
The local option levy maintains the tax rate of $1.64 per $1,000 in assessed property value for property owners in the Lake Oswego School District boundary starting in June 2024. This means a home with an assessed value of $500,000 would pay $820 in local option tax for the year.
“I’m so thrilled,” said Lake Oswego School District Superintendent Jennifer Schiele. “A huge heartfelt thank you to the whole community for their steadfast support time and time again.
"Without this so many of our programs wouldn’t be here, or wouldn’t thrive. It’s so fantastic that we’re able to offer so many programs in arts, in athletics. All of that and top-notch academic excellence.”
School board members Kirsten Aird and John Wallin also won reelection to their respective seats Tuesday after running unopposed.