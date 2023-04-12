Editor's note: This article appears in the April edition of LO Monthly.
Courtney Clements knew that Lake Oswego had a reputation for supporting its schools financially.
It wasn’t until recently, however, that Clements — a volunteer for the Lake Oswego School District’s 2023 levy campaign who also does work at the Oswego Heritage House — learned just how far that community mindset dates back.
“With my work for the Heritage House, I found a document from 1870 talking about a property tax for a local school,” Clements said. “So the community has supported a property tax for schools for 150 years.”
The school district’s local option levy, which is up for renewal on the May 16 ballot, doesn’t have quite that long of a history but has accounted for a crucial portion of funding dating back to when the levy was first approved in 2000. Specifically, voters will decide whether to approve a five-year renewal of a property tax amounting to $1.64 per $1,000 in assessed value. The levy would generate an estimated $85 million to support district operations in the next five years.
“The huge key message is that this is a renewal that will protect our class sizes, our instructional days of school, our teaching positions and our elective programming,” said Mary Kay Larson, executive director of communications for the district. “Elective programming is at all levels … it’s the music, art, science, technology, engineering, business classes that our students all have access to from kindergarten through 12th grade.”
Larson also emphasized that the levy would not amount to a tax hike; with its renewal, property owners would see the same rate that they have since the last renewal in 2019. The tax rate increased in 2019 from $1.39 per $1,000 to the current $1.64.
“In 2019, it was the second time we’d increased that ask (of voters),” Larson said.
If approved, the renewed levy would generate an estimated $16 million over its first year (2024-2025).
“That’s a big number,” Larson said. “What we’ve been saying to people is that’s the equivalent of a third of our classroom teachers. It’s extremely significant to our way we do school.”
Of course, if voters rejected the renewal, the district would not simply cut a third of its teaching force. Instead, the effects would be seen across the board.
“It could be school days. It could be programming. It could be classified employees. It could be administrators. it could be central office support staff, technology — everything we spend money on, we would have to cut,” Lake Oswego School District Superintendent Jennifer Schiele said.
Added assistant superintendent of business services Stuart Ketzler: “It would be difficult for us to imagine what the district would look like without the local option levy.”
Differentiating between levies and bonds
Given that voters approved a capital improvements bond as recently as 2021, district officials and Clements — who also volunteered for the bond campaign — said there has been some confusion about what this levy will fund.
“I think it’s important to make the distinction that bonds pay for buildings and the levy pays for general operations — which is people, time,” Larson said. “And the two can’t be interchanged. We can’t use the operating budget to pay for buildings, and we can’t use bond money to pay for teachers.”
After Measure 5 significantly changed public school funding across the state, school districts were given the opportunity to pass levies to augment funding in 1999. Lake Oswego, which saw its budget shrink by around 30% as a result of Measure 5, passed its first levy in 2000. It has since been renewed in 2004, 2008, 2013 and 2019.
“The students in Lake Oswego really count on the public to protect their education,” Schiele said. “That’s where we’re at right now. We need (the public) to do what they always have done, which is step up for education and support education and make sure our students have what they need to be successful — now and into the future.”
Clements, for her part, continued to volunteer on behalf of the district even after her children graduated. She said her sons were “very math and science oriented,” but they also benefited from the music and performing arts opportunities that were available through the district.
“In our community, we obviously value education — we always have,” she said. “We expect a lot out of schools and are willing to pay for it.”