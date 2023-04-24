A new winery offering bolder, Walla Walla-style wines will soon open at the former Freeland Spirits location in Lake Oswego.
Cougar Creek Winery Owner Debbie Hansen said the tasting room is slated to open at 310 N State Street in the next two-to-three weeks.
The winery started in 2001 and is based in Milton-Freewater, which is in Eastern Oregon and just south of the popular wine destination of Walla Walla, Washington. They have tasting rooms in Redmond, Walla Walla and Spokane as well. While the Willamette Valley is known for pinot noir, wineries in the Walla Walla area, including Cougar Creek, can offer wines like merlot, tempranillo, cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc. These grapes need warmer climates to ripen.
“What we’ve got over there are long, hot summers, really long days and more days of sunshine per year. That really allows us to ripen fruit that otherwise you wouldn’t be able to,” Hansen said.
“I think what gives us the edge is the wines we are selling here are going away from the traditional pinot noirs you get in Oregon,” tasting room manager Ute Mitchell added.
Further, Hansen said that, unlike some wineries, Cougar Creek grows its own grapes and the variety makes them standout from counterparts.
“As far as what we offer to our customers:variety, the opportunity to taste wines that are a little bit different. And because we are vertically integrated with our vineyards, our club members get to have a variety of different wines. We make more than 12 different varieties of grapes and wines from those grapes,” she said. “Our regular wine club shipment would be 12 bottles of wine a year and we are able to offer 12 different wines to taste during the course of a year.”
Freeland Spirits announced its closure at the location in February and Hansen said her real estate agent suggested Cougar Creek take its place. The winery had a location in Dundee, but Hansen said that the business wasn’t growing as much as she would have liked. Hansen appreciated all the shops and restaurants nearby, the public parking in The Windward, the walkability of downtown Lake Oswego and that there are already two other established tasting rooms nearby at Domaine Serene and Willamette Valley Vineyards.
“This is a really nice community for foot traffic,” she said.
Further, Mitchell pointed out that many of their members live in the Portland metro area and will appreciate not having to go far to pick up their wines or enjoy a tasting. The winery is joining the Lake Oswego Chamber of Commerce and hopes to host events that feature different kinds of wines and ages of wine.
“We have a lot of different ways to present our wines by region or by varietal,” Hansen said.