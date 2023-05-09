Lake Oswego’s odyssey to find a replacement for the former pickleball courts at George Rogers Park will continue.
After hearing public comment from an audience that filled the council chambers Tuesday, May 9, the Lake Oswego City Council unanimously voted to reject a proposal to move forward with the land use process for converting the two tennis courts at Westlake Park to pickleball and to continue efforts to find new courts through an update of its Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
Earlier this year, following complaints from neighbors that the noise from paddles striking balls throughout the day was impacting their lives, the city voted to close the George Rogers Park pickleball courts and to begin examining Westlake Park as an option.
Through the process, the city conducted community engagement and hired Mackenzie Inc. to conduct studies on traffic impacts and parking demand, and Spendiarian & Willis — which has experience conducting studies specific to pickleball issues — to perform a noise impact assessment and prepare a noise abatement plan.
“Their (Spendiarian & Willis) experience is very unbiased. They’ve world for pickleball clubs just as much as homeowners associations and have done the same type of process,” parks staffer Kyra Haggart said in her presentation at the meeting.
As Haggart explained, the noise study indicated that decibels deriving from pickleball exceeded the identified threshold in many places near the courts — but that would not be the case in most places, except for the nearby fire station, if sound mitigation strategies like sound absorption blankets and fencing were implemented.
The initial rationale for Westlake over George Rogers was that the courts are further away from homes and most — with a few exceptions — resided over 150 feet away from the courts. However, the fire station, which the city viewed as a residential use in its analysis, is located within 100 feet.
“150 feet (proximity of courts to homes) is their rule of thumb. Usually they (Spendiarian & Willis) can make 150 feet work with sound abatement,” Haggart said.
The studies also showed that local streets would not be significantly impacted and that parking could be accommodated.
Nevertheless, the consensus on City Council was that pickleball is largely not suitable in local neighborhoods and that the city should continue to work to find a solution to its current predicament — which is that there are no publicly available pickleball courts to play at in town but scant suitable options without significant drawbacks.
“We tried to make it work and unfortunately it hasn’t. It’s a great sport, a great activity, but it’s not a great neighborhood activity,” Council President Rachel Verdick said.
Though the task force created to recommend alternatives to George Rogers did not endorse Westlake in part because of the high popularity of the tennis courts, Mayor Joe Buck said he felt optimistic heading into the examination that Westlake neighbors may support the conversion of the courts. However, public engagement emphatically proved that waa not the case. Residents who testified at this meeting, and previous ones, overwhelmingly opposed the proposal — citing noise impacting their mental health, traffic and potentially reduced property values and quality of life.
“Clearly through this engagement process we have learned that, while there are some folks supportive, it’s clear there is not support in the neighborhoods,” Buck said. However, the mayor added that: “We are not giving up on pickleball in Lake Oswego, not by a long stretch.”
Councilor Ali Afghan felt that the city would not be abiding by principles within its comprehensive plan related to preventing use incompatibility and adverse impacts on neighbors if it were to approve the conversion.
“Converting a neighborhood park to a sports compound does not meet our comprehensive plan, does not support mental health and we have to make sure that our residences are not hurt,” he said.
Councilor Aaron Rapf reiterated his belief that pickleball should have remained at George Rogers Park.
“If I had to turn back time we, as a council, should have had the courage to keep it at George Rogers. However that is not an option now, either. However, I strongly believe there is a solution for pickleball in Lake Oswego,” he said.
Further, the city has already strained to fund other parks and recreation projects like the Lake Oswego Recreation and Aquatic Center and Rassekh Park and did not have enough money to immediately build new pickleball courts that could cost $1 million or more. Thus, converting existing tennis courts seemed a more viable fiscal solution.
“The bigger picture is there are some options out there,” Councilor John Wendland said. “They just cost a lot of money and we don’t have the money right now.”
Councilor Massene Mboup said that the city will face the same pushback anywhere in Lake Oswego if they decide to put courts near homes.
“The only way out is to find a place that is far away from homes or is an interior facility. We have to be realistic and stop wasting our time,” he said.
Councilor Trudy Corrigan felt that, while she supported finding courts, neighborhood concerns come first.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, many Westlake Park neighbors expressed what they felt would be the impact of the sport on their lives — including the inability to feel tranquility while walking their dog in the park.
“I really believe this is a place where I will not want to live or can live,” said a resident who lives 300 feet from the courts. “I don’t know what people 150 feet away will do.”
Meanwhile, pickleball players mentioned the positive benefit of the sport on their lives in terms of exercise and social interaction.
“Pickleball is played by older people and that group is one of the most at risk for social isolation, so please find a place for courts where old people can thrive,” one resident said.
When it comes to pickleball — which Parks and Recreation Director Ivan Anderholm said has been the most scrutinized parks use since he joined the city 12 years ago — finding a balance between recreationists and neighbors is a goal that has yet to be realized.
Mark Woolman, Lake Oswego Pickleball Club president, said at the meeting that the club is willing to work to find a compromise between players and neighbors.
“There was no compromise in George Rogers, and that’s what destroyed the pickleball community in Lake Oswego,” he said.
Buck asked the community to continue its enthusiastic engagement as the city creates its parks plan for 2040.