Pickleball 01

There were more attendees at the City Council's special meeting on pickleball than there were seats. 

 PMG photo: Corey Buchanan

Lake Oswego’s odyssey to find a replacement for the former pickleball courts at George Rogers Park will continue.

After hearing public comment from an audience that filled the council chambers Tuesday, May 9, the Lake Oswego City Council unanimously voted to reject a proposal to move forward with the land use process for converting the two tennis courts at Westlake Park to pickleball and to continue efforts to find new courts through an update of its Parks and Recreation Master Plan.