After bugs eat the diatom that color the surface green amid cold weather, Oswego Lake can look clear blue in the early summer.
However, particularly in the summer’s dog days — when boaters and swimmers flock to the water for refuge — another algae lurks.
The warm weather is most conducive to the proliferation of blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, which also produces a green color and sometimes emits toxins harmful to humans. Blue-green algae blooms regularly cause lake closures across Oregon and the country.
That has happened only once in Oswego Lake’s recent history — about 20 years ago, according to Lake Corporation General Manager Jeff Ward. Although it’s inevitable for some blue-green algae to appear toward the end of the summer, the Lake Corporation — which manages the body of water that is mostly exclusive to the shareholders within it — works diligently to prevent it.
How they manage the lake
The Tualatin River is the only body of water that feeds into the lake (except for creeks) and Ward said that it can also be a large source of phosphorus — which leads to the proliferation of blue-green algae.
“The warmer the water conditions and more sunshine, the more blue-green algae dominates,” Ward said. “They create larger colonies and can control their own buoyancy. They can sink down to grab nutrients and go up for sunshine. And they reproduce. They outperform the diatoms (another less harmful kind of algae that typically dominates the lake) prevalent in the spring.”
Because of that, the Lake Corporation draws less water from the river during the summer months than in other parts of the year. This means less revenue from the generation of electricity, which the corporation creates via its dam and provides to Portland General Electric.
“(Electricity) pays for infrastructure for the lake. If water quality is your goal, you’re spending more money to make up from the phosphorus you bring in than you are making it,” Ward said of the cost-benefit of taking in more water from the Tualatin River during the summer.
They also install hypolimnetic aerators to send oxygen into the depths of the lake so that the deep water holds the phosphorus and keeps it from floating up toward the surface. Further, they have a dredging program to remove high-nutrient sediments, formulate phosphorus-free fertilizer for lakeside residents and try to reduce leaks from its hydroelectric plant that can carry phosphorus.
Cost and staff investment
The Lake Corporation has a full-time limnologist who manages testing the lake. This includes assessing the propensity of various species as well as the temperature, PH, nutrients and oxygen levels, among other tests. When it’s determined that blue-green algae is beginning to bloom, they apply aluminum sulfate (alum) that removes phosphorus from the lake.
Along with Ward and the limnologist, the corporation has an intern who regularly collects lake samples and an operations crew that services the aerators, restocks the alum and runs systems that pull the phosphorus out from the water entering via Tualatin River. Ward said the corporation spends more than $100,000 annually on water quality and that does not include workers’ salaries.
Benefits
Ward is reticent in making bold statements about how the water quality measures have benefited the lake. He knows blue-green algae blooms may become increasingly common. And he doesn’t want to tempt fate anyway.
“Every year we’re better at seeing the signs and reacting earlier,” he said. “I hate to call out Mother Nature and think we can beat her, because she’s tough.”
However, he mentioned that the local lake wildlife — which includes osprey, river otters, minks, bald eagles, beavers and more — prefers the lake without blue-green algae.
“I know they avoid blue-green algae. If the lake was really dominated by it, they would go somewhere else,” Ward said, adding that humans are also less likely to use the lake when there is more blue-green algae.
“The swimming conditions are totally fine. I’ve been here 16 years and the number of paddle boarders, swimmers, canoes has skyrocketed,” he said.
With temperatures rising in recent years, Ward surmised that the blue-green algae issue could worsen and said that they had the highest PH level recorded on the lake last year. Higher PH levels make removing phosphorus harder.
“We did have persistent blue-green algae blooms toward the end of the year that persisted into the fall,” he said. “It wasn’t the whole lake. There were spots that would go where the wind blows them.”
He added that climate change may necessitate the corporation to work with the city of Lake Oswego to improve the watershed and with organizations in the Tualatin River basin to improve water quality.
Coming drawdown
Ward also noted that the corporation will conduct a 10-foot drawdown of the lake in October. They do this every three years as a way to allow homeowners to get their dock fixed, which is much cheaper when the water is low. He also said this allows the crews to do some dredging to remove sediments. The corporation removes water from the lake through the generation of electricity at the dam. The lake then refills mostly via rainfall starting in early December.