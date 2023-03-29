Pamplin Media Group’s Student Writers Advisory Group — better known as SWAG — is made up of representatives from Wilsonville, West Linn, Lake Oswego and Lakeridge high schools.
Each month they come together to share their unique high school perspectives and write about various topics.
For their fourth assignment of the year, Khushi Rastogi and Annamika Konkola chose to write about youth mental health on the heels of a CDC study that found nearly 1 in 3 high school girls reported that they had seriously considered suicide.
No one should ever feel worthless or alone
Rates of mental illnesses are continuing to grow globally, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. While mental illness can affect anyone, teenagers and young adults can be especially vulnerable to developing depression and anxiety. Mental illnesses do have a biological component that can make some people more susceptible to developing them later in life, but there are many unique social and environmental stress factors faced by students in high school that can worsen mental health.
Students of color are at unique risk for developing depression or anxiety because of bullying that can be rooted in racism. Stereotyping and discrimination can isolate a student and worsen feelings of loneliness, which is a risk factor for developing depression. What others think of you plays a crucial part in how one views themselves, especially in teenage years. We often get so caught up in the opinions and social validation of others that it is easier to internalize bullying and teasing, which leads to a worsened self-image.
School stress is another major factor affecting mental health in teenagers. I found that moving from middle school to high school was a bigger leap than I had expected, which a lot of students can relate to. Entering high school is a major milestone, but the academic and social stress that accompanies this life change can worsen anxiety. This is especially true if students do not feel as if they have a support system and are unable to cope with stress in healthy ways. This feeling of being overwhelmed or stuck can contribute to depression and anxiety if unaddressed. Competitive environments in high schools can also affect friendships and make students feel inadequate or “not good enough.” These feelings not only contribute to stress because they push kids to take more on, but also result in depression if there is not enough support and affirmation in the environment.
Students who have experienced adverse childhood events or a stressful home life are also more at risk. This is because these events or environments worsen stress, isolation and feelings of hopelessness. These events coupled with stressors and new challenges brought on by entering high school can result in poor coping mechanisms and negative mental health outcomes. Financial problems and an uncomfortable home life can affect a student’s performance in school, which in turn worsens their school stress, creating a vicious cycle that results in depression and anxiety.
Friendships and relationships change frequently in high school, and these changes can often feel foreign and uncomfortable. Having a best friend all through elementary school and middle school and suddenly finding yourselves growing apart is confusing. This discomfort can result in loneliness, feeling misunderstood, bullying, othering and other isolating situations.
Mental health issues are particularly important to focus on in my age group because adolescents are the most at-risk age group for developing depression and anxiety. There are so many variables that contribute to this risk, such as school stress, social environment and familial circumstances, and it is important to increase resources and accessibility to support for this population. Nobody should ever feel like they are worthless or alone and these feelings need to be addressed. Students battling depression or anxiety live in a world where it doesn’t always feel safe to share their emotions. They can’t just “be happy” or “get over it” and these are real mental illnesses that should not be diminished because of stigma. Comments like these stigmatize an already misunderstood illness.
Some examples of resources in the Lake Oswego community that are geared toward teenagers are ci.oswego.or.us/novel-coronavirus-covid-19/mental-health-wellness and https://www.losdschools.org/Page/8783.
— Khushi Rastogi
Young people can help each other through difficult times
“We are concerned.”
I’ve heard a variation of this from students, educators, parents, mental health professionals and community leaders regarding the mental health of young people over the past couple of years. Now, more than ever, I understand why.
Mental health indicators overall continue to worsen in students across the U.S., but recent data suggests teen girls are disproportionately impacted. According to a CDC report on its Youth Risk Behavior Survey administered in 2021, nearly 1 in 3 high school girls reported that they had seriously considered suicide. Fifty-seven percent of teenage girls in the United States reported feeling “persistently sad or hopeless,” a rate double that of teen boys and the highest level reported over the last decade. Teen girls also reported record-high levels of sexual violence, sadness and hopelessness. The report also found that nearly 70% of the LGBTQIA+ people surveyed experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness during 2021; more than 50% reported poor mental health during the last 30 days.
When I saw this data — a headline briefly discussed while walking down the hall at school with a group of friends — I wondered many “why’s.” CDC and other health officials have indicated that the rise in persistently sad or hopeless feelings among students cannot be attributed to a single factor, but rather a combination of factors such as the pandemic, social media, stressors at school, online misinformation and broader societal conflict which have the potential to contribute to this distressing trend. But, even taking into account that the causes and consequences of mental health struggles are multifaceted, I wondered why myself and my peers are part of a generation of adolescents whose well-being is apparently at an all-time low. Why are so many teens suffering?
I know that every young person will answer differently, but I do feel that these sometimes-startling statistics such as those shared by the CDC are a reflection of the state of youth mental health in America. Which I hope won’t serve as a short-term talking point about what a crisis teenagers are in, but rather as a way to highlight the important mental health work happening right now and encourage others to support those around them. Living as a young person in the United States today is a challenging experience. There are many pressures and stressors that young people face: academic expectations, social media, family dynamics, financial struggles, evolving relationships and the uncertainty of a future we are still trying to shape. Each adds a new level of complexity into our lives.
I hope the CDC report and others like it will prompt those who have the power to allocate funding, set priorities and create programs to listen to students more. Oregon, in particular, has been known as a state that struggles more than most others in the high prevalence of mental health issues and, for many populations, lack of access to care. This year, our state was ranked as the worst state in the country for youth mental health. And, like most problems facing the world today, mental health can feel like something where solutions will have to address the roots of an overburdened, critically stressed system.
According to the CDC, research shows that preventing adverse experiences in childhood could reduce the number of people who grow up to become adults battling depression by as much as 44%. At the same time, the CDC also reports that 61% of adults in the US today have experienced adverse experiences such as abuse, neglect, hunger, poverty, violence, substance abuse, gender-based discrimination, racism, loss of a parent, divorce or death during their lifetime. The networks that are in place to support young people with the chronic and expanding stressors in their lives will define the future of their mental health as adults. Reaching out can often be the first step that someone takes toward getting support, and many teens will continue to struggle until they are able to find trusted resources to support them. Our generation — of teenage scientists, musicians, athletes, inventors, activists and artists — faces both tremendous opportunities and challenges. Youth-to-youth support may be what underpins mental health resources of the future as we learn we are not alone in the challenges we face. This includes the teen volunteers who are currently staffing Oregon’s youth crisis support line, Youthline, to directly support peers who are facing mental health challenges. The work of volunteers at Youthline, and other youth leaders focused on improving mental health across Oregon and the United States, make me feel more optimistic about our collective future.
— Annamika Konkola