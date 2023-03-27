October 24, 1931 – March 14, 2023 - Arlene Carole (Hayes) Wilson of Lake Oswego, 91, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2023. Arlene was born on October 24, 1931 to Roy Hayes and Velma Levak. While attending Commerce (renamed Grover Cleveland) High School in 1949 a local company phoned the school asking if there was a student who spoke Spanish. That phone call began Arlene’s long and successful career in the International Freight Forwarding industry.
In 1954 Arlene Hayes married Ralph Wilson. Arlene and Ralph became parents to a son Jeffrey and two daughters, Leslie (Pope) and Julia Ann. They were married 50 fabulous years until Ralph passed away in September of 2004. Upon Ralph’s retirement in 1988 they began traveling the country and world going on many Elder Hostel tours they thoroughly enjoyed. They also visited the Hawaiian Island of Kauai countless times making lifelong friends.
Arlene worked for several forwarders and in 1977 branched out on her own to open A.C. Wilson Company. Even more impressive Arlene was the first woman in the United States to obtain a Federal Maritime Commission license. The “word on the street” was “she won’t last 6 months.” In January of 1980 Arlene invited daughter Leslie to join the business. Mother and daughter worked together for 20 years with Leslie retiring while Arlene continued on until 2019 - finally retiring at age 87 after 70 years in the industry. Her company is still in business at this time.
Arlene is survived by her 3 children; 2 grandchildren Eric Wilson (Tracy), Michael Wilson (Meggan); and 5 great- grandchildren - the youngest just born on January 12, 2023; and brother Gayle Hayes of Mulino, OR. Arlene was preceded in death by her younger brother Bryce Hayes of Lompoc, CA.
At Arlene’s request services will not be held. Arlene and Ralph loved their German Shepherd dogs - all rescues. In honor of Arlene donations can be sent to Great Northwest German Shepherd Rescue of Oregon at 3750 Lakeview Blvd., Lake Oswego, OR 97035, PayPal greatnwsheprescue@gmail.com or Venmo @Cheri Tolar.