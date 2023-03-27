October 24, 1931 – March 14, 2023 - Arlene Carole (Hayes) Wilson of Lake Oswego, 91, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2023. Arlene was born on October 24, 1931 to Roy Hayes and Velma Levak. While attending Commerce (renamed Grover Cleveland) High School in 1949 a local company phoned the school asking if there was a student who spoke Spanish. That phone call began Arlene’s long and successful career in the International Freight Forwarding industry.

In 1954 Arlene Hayes married Ralph Wilson. Arlene and Ralph became parents to a son Jeffrey and two daughters, Leslie (Pope) and Julia Ann. They were married 50 fabulous years until Ralph passed away in September of 2004. Upon Ralph’s retirement in 1988 they began traveling the country and world going on many Elder Hostel tours they thoroughly enjoyed. They also visited the Hawaiian Island of Kauai countless times making lifelong friends.