Michael Hewlett

May 11, 1941 – April 19, 2023 - Michael "Mike" Florian Hewlett, 81, peacefully passed surrounded by his family, on April 19, 2023, in Tigard, OR, from complications of a fall. Mike was born on May 11, 1941, in Philipsburg, PA, to John and Bette Hewlett. He graduated from Catonsville High School in Catonsville, MD in 1959 and received a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Nebraska in 1964, where he was a member of Theta Xi fraternity.

Mike served in the US Navy for six years during the Vietnam War as a pilot and in the Combat Information Center, achieving the rank of Naval Lieutenant. After his military service, Mike worked in computer sales with IBM, Tektronix, and Mentor Graphics. He also had a consulting business.

