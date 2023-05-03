Michael Hewlett

May 11, 1941 – April 19, 2023 - Michael "Mike" Florian Hewlett, 81, peacefully passed surrounded by his family, on April 19, 2023, in Tigard, OR, from complications of a fall. Mike was born on May 11, 1941, in Philipsburg, PA, to John and Bette Hewlett. He graduated from Catonsville High School in Catonsville, MD in 1959 and received a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Nebraska in 1964, where he was a member of Theta Xi fraternity.
Mike served in the US Navy for six years during the Vietnam War as a pilot and in the Combat Information Center, achieving the rank of Naval Lieutenant. After his military service, Mike worked in computer sales with IBM, Tektronix, and Mentor Graphics. He also had a consulting business.
Mike enjoyed meeting people, sharing stories, and being active. Woodworking was a passion of his since he was 12, and he particularly enjoyed building furniture. He moved several times with the Navy and for work. His first priority in finding a house was whether the garage could be used as his woodshop! Mike was also an avid skier, backpacker, hiker, and camper. He loved seeing new sights and meeting people as he traveled around the world.
Mike was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Oswego, OR, the Knights of Columbus, Navy League, and SCORE Mentoring program. He actively campaigned to have the Naval LPD27 Amphibious Transport Ship named the U.S.S. Portland.
Mike is survived by his son, Steve (Tricia) Hewlett, daughter, Elaine (Jimmy) Yarber; grandchildren, Heather (Kevin) Taylor, Ryan (Sabrina) Hewlett; great-grandson, Oliver Taylor; brother, Johnny (Betsy) Hewlett, sisters, Nancy Ruvo, Cynthia (Mark) Beach; former wife, Karen (Staker) Burkhart; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bette Hewlett.
A memorial Mass will be held on May 11, 2023 at 11 AM at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Oswego, OR, followed by a reception. Burial will take place on May 12, 2023 at 2 PM at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR, with military honors. Memorial donations may be given in his name to One Acre Fund (oneacrefund.org).