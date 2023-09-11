February 1, 1932 -June 8, 2023 - Norma Jean Germond passed away June 8, 2023 with her family by her side. She was born and raised in New Jersey. Despite being valedictorian of her high school, she nearly didn’t go to college until her teachers insisted on helping fundraise for her first semester’s tuition. She went on to graduate magna cum laude from Montclair State Teachers College. She met and married the love of her life, Henry Germond, in 1955 and moved to Astoria, Oregon, where he was stationed in the U.S. Coast Guard. They moved back to the East Coast after his tour was over, but eventually returned to Lake Oswego, Oregon in 1969 with their three children.
Norma Jean’s influential career spanned teaching, civic engagement, education, and environmental advocacy. She was a longtime member of the League of Women Voters, first in Ithaca, NY, then in Evanston, IL, and finally in the Clackamas County, OR League in 1970. She served as Oregon State League President from 1979-1983. In 1973 she was appointed by Governor Tom McCall as a public representative to serve on and later chair the Energy Advisory Committee to Oregon's Public Utility Commission. The committee’s work led to the formation of the Oregon Department of Energy. Norma Jean was first chair, founder, and lifetime board member of the Northwest Conservation Act Coalition in 1980, later the Northwest Energy Coalition. In 1988, she was appointed as the LWVOR representative to the Legislative Advisory Committee of the Oregon Hanford Waste Cleanup Board and continued to serve for 20 years. In 1985 Norma Jean was elected to serve on the Portland Community College Board of Directors and was re-elected 4 more times. She served two terms on the national board of directors of the Association of Community College Trustees before becoming the Chair of the PCC Board in 1996. The City of Lake Oswego presented her with its Outstanding Community Service Award in 1993. In 2020 she was honored with the Distinguished Service Award at the LWVOR Century Celebration for her volunteer work. Learn more about her through the LWV’s oral history recording https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQOcCkNu0T8.