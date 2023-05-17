October 30, 1942 – January 9, 2023 - Robert Francis Lanz of Gearhart, OR, passed away in The Dalles, OR on January 9, 2023 surrounded by his family following a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Robert, known to his family and friends as Bob, was born on October 30, 1942 to Catherine and Edwin Lanz in Greenwich, CT. He grew up with one and only brother, his identical twin, John. The twins grew up playing a lot of baseball and golf. They also served as alter boys at St Cecilia’s Church. Family legend has it that they were highly sought after as they made perfect bookends in pictures, especially at weddings. Bob graduated from St. Basil’s Preparatory School and went on to study English at La Salle College (now LaSalle University) in Philadelphia, PA. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army before seeking his master’s of business administration at the University of Connecticut and starting his financial career at the Chase Manhattan Bank. While at UConn, he met the love of his life, Elizabeth “Liz” Kienlen, on a blind date. They married in 1967 and soon started their family, welcoming their son, Christopher, in 1968 and daughter, Jennifer shortly after Christmas 1970.
They made their home in Westport, CT until late 1973, when Bob accepted a position with the Pacific Power and Light Company, and the family moved to Lake Oswego, OR. In 1993, Liz and Bob made a life-long dream come true by buying a house by the ocean when they purchased “the beach house” in Gearhart, OR. Later, upon Liz’s retirement, they made Gearhart their full-time home.
Bob spent most of his career with Pacific Power and Light (now known as PacifiCorp) eventually serving as its Treasurer and Chief Investment Officer. He traveled for work often and loved to travel with his family as well. His journeys included driving across the US, and trips to Europe, Japan, and India. He cherished the time that he and Liz spent with friends in Mexico every winter, and the memories they made on their favorite trip to New Zealand.
Bob was an avid golfer, and the game was always an important part of his life. He loved spending time with friends on the links, discovering new courses and teaching his children and grandchildren how to play. He also enjoyed playing games with his family and friends. Poker, Scrabble, and Cribbage were some of his favorites. He was an enormous sports fan. Even though the first team he loved broke his heart when the Dodgers moved from his cherished Ebbets Field to Los Angeles, his love for baseball never diminished. Notre Dame football was appointment television on each autumn Saturday.
His hobbies included stamp collecting, building models, and studying his family lineage. Bob also loved to collect books, read, discuss history, and had a hidden talent for writing short stories. In his final months, Bob was especially fond of dogs. He took great joy in sharing memories of the dogs he had throughout his life and visits from friends and family with their dogs brought him immense comfort.
Bob will be remembered for his unique sense of humor, wit, and charm. Although he was often perceived as serious, those who got to know him discovered a very funny and caring man with a huge heart. It was his life’s mission to provide for his family and ensure their happiness. They in turn, especially his beloved grandchildren, brought him pride and joy beyond measure.
Bob is survived by his son Christopher (Fawn), daughter Jennifer (Eric); brother John (Elizabeth); and grandchildren Logan (Anna), Theo, Willy, Ellie, and Ryan.
He was proceeded in death by his wife Elizabeth; his mother Catherine, father Edwin; and son-in-law Michel.
A joint celebration of life for Bob and his wife, Liz, will be held in Stevenson, WA at the Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center on Friday, June 16, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m.