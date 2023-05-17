Robert Francis Lanz

October 30, 1942 – January 9, 2023 - Robert Francis Lanz of Gearhart, OR, passed away in The Dalles, OR on January 9, 2023 surrounded by his family following a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Robert, known to his family and friends as Bob, was born on October 30, 1942 to Catherine and Edwin Lanz in Greenwich, CT. He grew up with one and only brother, his identical twin, John. The twins grew up playing a lot of baseball and golf. They also served as alter boys at St Cecilia’s Church. Family legend has it that they were highly sought after as they made perfect bookends in pictures, especially at weddings. Bob graduated from St. Basil’s Preparatory School and went on to study English at La Salle College (now LaSalle University) in Philadelphia, PA. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army before seeking his master’s of business administration at the University of Connecticut and starting his financial career at the Chase Manhattan Bank. While at UConn, he met the love of his life, Elizabeth “Liz” Kienlen, on a blind date. They married in 1967 and soon started their family, welcoming their son, Christopher, in 1968 and daughter, Jennifer shortly after Christmas 1970.