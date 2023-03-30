Robert Dressler - WWII

Robert Dressler served in the Air Force in WWII.

January 22, 1926 to February 24, 2023 - Robert W. Dressler, WWII Air Force veteran, passed away on February 24, 2023 at age 97 at his home in Lake Oswego.

Bob was born in Chicago, IL on January 22, 1926, to Austrian-German parents, Anton and Agnes Dressler. Bob had one sister, Edith, who passed in 2022.

Robert Dressler would like to be remembered as one of the Greatest Generation.