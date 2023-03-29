He was a funny-looking guy, but appealing, too. He had beady black eyes and fine, long whiskers. His ears were small and round, and his little mouth sported shiny, sharp teeth. His feet were dainty but featured long steely claws that he used to stomp with when his dander was up. But his tail, oh my, his tail. It was a beautiful, lush and extravagant appendage that was his crowning glory, but also his most potent weapon.
I dubbed this awesome creature “Heineken” after Heineken beer because it is light yet full-bodied, just like he was. His claim to fame was that he was the only domesticated skunk in the neighborhood. The neighborhood in question comprised the environs of Ohio State University, where I went to school. Heineken’s little piece of real estate was located at my boyfriend’s apartment, where he was often allowed to roam at will.
The thing about Heineken, though, was that he refused to be tamed. When we bought him from a pet shop near the campus (a birthday gift from the aforementioned boyfriend), his lethal odor apparatus had been removed. He’d been, we were told, “de-scented.” That didn’t seem to matter to Heiney. Whenever we approached him, he turned his back, presented us with his posterior and flung his magnificent striped tail over his head in order to spray us. Even though his “scenter” was supposedly removed, we weren’t convinced that the procedure went well, because Heiney definitely emitted an odor. Not as much as a full-fledged skunk, maybe, but impressive, nonetheless.
I felt quite comfortable about acquiring a skunk because I had pet woodchucks as a child growing up in the country. How difficult could it be to raise a skunk? Plenty, as it turned out. He was inherently wild from the day we got him, and he refused to adapt. If we tried to pet him or pick him up, he would invariably bite us, so after a while, we gave up trying. His wild nature didn’t allow anything close to trust.
We had our skunk for a couple of years, but then it became time to graduate from college, and the question loomed about what to do with Heiney. Eventually, I was able to give him to a school that used him as a science class project. I asked the teacher what she thought would eventually become of him, but she was pretty vague in her response, so I fear Heiney didn’t have a very bright future. I feel bad about that, and it was a serious lesson about the folly of trying to domesticate a wild animal.
Through the years, I have had several run-ins with our fluffy-tailed friends and have spent many hours with our various dogs giving them tomato juice baths in a (usually failed) effort to rid them of the horrible and very potent smell of eau d’ skunk. One evening, in particular, stands out in my memory. My husband and I were out at a formal dinner dance when we received a frantic call from our young son. ”Mom!” he shouted. “Smokey (our dog) got into a fight with a skunk under the porch, and the smell is everywhere in the house! I think I’m going to be sick!”
Well, as you might guess, that was the end of the dinner — the dinner I had bought a new dress for, had my hair done for and hired a babysitter in order to attend. When we arrived home, the smell was so overpowering that we opened every door and window in the house, even though it was the dead of winter — and we left them open. It was a very uncomfortable night. But as I sat shivering in my frigid home, a sudden, unbidden thought entered my head.