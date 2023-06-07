In February, during a work session of the Lake Oswego Development Review Commission (DRC), city staff provided the commissioners an update on recruitment for the next cycle. A commissioner asked a question regarding DRC commissioner residency requirements. “You mention advertising in other cities, areas — is there not a residency requirement?”
Before I answer that basic question, here’s what the Development Review Commission does. The DRC is a commission of seven members who, “Provide for public review and comment on development proposals which may have significant impact on the community.” They do this through public hearings, where commissioners interpret and apply city code. They “administer standards that regulate the impacts of development upon soils, trees and vegetation, distinctive areas and other natural features.” The DRC also hears appeals of staff decisions on applications for Type II tree cutting permits. DRC decisions carry impact. DRC decisions can set precedent.
Carole Ockert is the chair of the Lake Oswego Neighborhood Chairs Committee. She is also the Land Use Liaison for the First Addition Neighbors and Forest Hills Neighborhood Association. Carole advocates for community involvement in Lake Oswego city process. The Neighborhood Chairs Committee member neighborhoods are: Blue Heron, Bryant, Evergreen, FANFH, Hallinan Heights, Lake Forest, Lakewood, McVey/South Shore, Mt. Park, Old Town, Rosewood, Palisades, Skylands, Uplands, Waluga, Westlake, Westridge.