Legally, Asian-Americans are recognized as one ethnic group and physically East Asians and Southeast Asians are constantly grouped together. Despite the differences in Asian people — culture, geographical location and, in the United States, how they immigrated here, they are all grouped together as one mass. While the title, “Asian American,” might seem fitting to the group it is describing as they are ethnically from Asia yet reside in the United States, the title only continues to hinder community members.

When applying for colleges, I check off my race as “Asian,” but so do Vietnamese, Filipino, Korean and Indian people as well. Geographically, we all come from Asia, but if you were to ask me why my family came to the U.S. versus asking a Vietnamese American, my same age, why their family came to the U.S., you would get drastically different answers. Most East Asian Americans come to the U.S. chasing the American dream, meaning that they came here looking for opportunities rather than escaping. This is especially true for families that immigrated after the 1960s when the U.S. opened up immigration to Asians who were viewed as highly educated and spoke English. Southeast Asians on the other hand found themselves immigrating to the U.S. due to a political tragedy in their country, instead seeking asylum rather than just new opportunities. Refugees immigrated to the United States in order to even have an opportunity for their families to survive.

