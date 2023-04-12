Legally, Asian-Americans are recognized as one ethnic group and physically East Asians and Southeast Asians are constantly grouped together. Despite the differences in Asian people — culture, geographical location and, in the United States, how they immigrated here, they are all grouped together as one mass. While the title, “Asian American,” might seem fitting to the group it is describing as they are ethnically from Asia yet reside in the United States, the title only continues to hinder community members.
When applying for colleges, I check off my race as “Asian,” but so do Vietnamese, Filipino, Korean and Indian people as well. Geographically, we all come from Asia, but if you were to ask me why my family came to the U.S. versus asking a Vietnamese American, my same age, why their family came to the U.S., you would get drastically different answers. Most East Asian Americans come to the U.S. chasing the American dream, meaning that they came here looking for opportunities rather than escaping. This is especially true for families that immigrated after the 1960s when the U.S. opened up immigration to Asians who were viewed as highly educated and spoke English. Southeast Asians on the other hand found themselves immigrating to the U.S. due to a political tragedy in their country, instead seeking asylum rather than just new opportunities. Refugees immigrated to the United States in order to even have an opportunity for their families to survive.
This disparity in immigration also leads Asian Americans to have the largest economic disparity of any racial group in the U.S. As I’ve mentioned in a past Lake Oswego Review article on the Model Minority Myth, many East Asian communities have noted higher median salaries and education rates, but Southeast Asians have some of the lowest literacy rates in the United States. This disparity causes inaccurate comparisons when collecting data based on race, in turn, harming Southeast Asians’ chances at work and education. Because East Asians may be represented well in a field, chances are, Southeast Asians aren’t. Even when applying for jobs, I find that Asians as a whole are removed from the title of underrepresented minority due to a large number of East Asians being in business. However, Southeast Asians aren’t represented as well as they claim to be.
In order to accurately represent these communities, the term Asian American needs to be broken down. Different regions of Asia should be recognized when referring to their community as it can drastically change their community’s experience in the United States. By breaking down this label, we are able to create an accurate depiction of the different ethnic communities in the United States.
Barbara Chen is a sophomore student at Santa Clara University studying management information systems with a minor in business analytics. She spent all of her years of lower-level education under the Lake Oswego School District. She served as Editor-in-Chief for Color and worked to try and bring anti-racism education into our schools.