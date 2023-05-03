050323-overthefencewltop

I saw this sign the other day while perusing one of my favorite catalogs. “My Housekeeping Style Is Best Described As: There Appears To Have Been A Struggle.” As I gazed at the detritus of my latest project (called OMG, clean-out-your-closet-before-something-nests-in-there), I could well relate to the above observation.

The thing is, cleaning is always a struggle, made more so by the fact that it doesn’t last, so you know you’re involved in an exercise in futility. As to the closet, while it’s wonderful to have all your clothes coordinated by color in neat, uncluttered rows, the uncluttering part takes some thought. The experts say you should look over your wardrobe and give away anything you haven’t worn in a year. Okay, I foresee at least one massive trip to Goodwill, maybe the Salvation Army, too.

Kay can be reached at k.kayusa@frontier.com.

Tags

Recommended for you