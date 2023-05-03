I saw this sign the other day while perusing one of my favorite catalogs. “My Housekeeping Style Is Best Described As: There Appears To Have Been A Struggle.” As I gazed at the detritus of my latest project (called OMG, clean-out-your-closet-before-something-nests-in-there), I could well relate to the above observation.
The thing is, cleaning is always a struggle, made more so by the fact that it doesn’t last, so you know you’re involved in an exercise in futility. As to the closet, while it’s wonderful to have all your clothes coordinated by color in neat, uncluttered rows, the uncluttering part takes some thought. The experts say you should look over your wardrobe and give away anything you haven’t worn in a year. Okay, I foresee at least one massive trip to Goodwill, maybe the Salvation Army, too.
I must have carloads of clothes I haven’t worn in over a year. But give them away? Actually give them away? What about the (who-knows-how-old) dress I wore that magical night I met my husband? Or my elaborate prom dress from high school? Or the various articles of clothing family members have gifted me over the years, which I never wore but kept out of affection for the giver?
What about the T-shirts, which serve as souvenirs from all the places I’ve ever been? The massive, gaudy, flower-laden hat I wore to the Kentucky Derby? The 22 pairs of shoes, almost none of them truly comfortable, but nearly all of them with memories attached.
I know my closet sounds bad, but you should see my husband’s. He has the same T-shirts I do, only more, because that’s mostly his daily attire since he stopped working some years ago. Because he doesn’t go to the office anymore, he no longer wears the suits, dress shirts and ties that now hang forlornly in his wardrobe. There is even an old, penguin-ish tuxedo languishing in the darkness. The closet is full of such outdated articles. He has shoes in there that he has owned for so long that he’s outgrown them, and at his age, that’s a feat! (or is it “feet”)?
Both of us have keepsakes in our closets that are precious to us. Little clay images our children made for us when they were small, crayon sketches that once proudly adorned our refrigerator, locks of baby hair, jewelry and trinkets. There’s even a musical instrument or two tucked in the corners.
So what to do with all this paraphernalia that in no small way tells the story of our lives? Therein, as Shakespeare said, lies the rub. As to the clothes, I intend to be cold and calculating in my decluttering efforts. Off with their hangers, I say! As to the rest, I doubt I’ll be able to part with it. All the mementos, along with their memories, will likely continue to collect dust. Someday, I suppose, my children will have to deal with them. Sorry, kids. I did my best.