Lake Oswego residents should be able to vote — and its elected officials should take a strong stand by voting — on the establishment of a new fee/tax for installing two tolling stations on Interstate 205 because the $9.5 million Lake Oswego households will be paying annually in perpetuity outweighs the benefits coming from tolling.

In 2017 and 2021 the Oregon state Legislature passed House Bill (HB) 2017 and HB 3055 giving the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) the ability to institute road pricing, otherwise known as tolling/congestion pricing with the purpose of paying for improvements on I-205 and I-5. Six years later the ODOT I-205 Environmental Assessment (EA) report for the I-205 freeway between Highway 213 and Stafford Road of about 2,000 pages has been published. The I-205 EA is an impressive document comparing the impact of build/no build. Buried deep within the appendixes and footnotes are details of what Lake Oswego households can and can’t expect.

Jeff Gudman was a member of the Lake Oswego City Council from 2011–2018.