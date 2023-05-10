Budget season has arrived in the Lake Oswego School District, a time when district administrators, the school board and five dedicated community volunteers meet over several long nights in May. We pore over the budget, line by line, working together to ensure that we allocate our funds to deliver the best possible education to the nearly 7,000 students of our district.
While the largest share of our budget is still largely unknown and being determined by legislators in Salem, our work is made a lot easier thanks to the strong support of our community. For more than 20 years, Lake Oswego residents have stepped up to approve a local option levy, which adds locally collected, locally spent money to keep our school district rated as the best in the state and recognized as a leader around the nation. We are so appreciative of the support of our community for our schools.
The levy is up for renewal on the ballot next week as Measure 3-592. We, your elected school board, urge you to vote yes to keep our district strong. We are joined in our endorsement by parent and community leaders from across the district, by the Lake Oswego Chamber of Commerce and by local elected leaders including the mayor, city councilors and county and state legislators. All of us understand how critical passing the levy is to the continued success of our city.
Voting yes does not increase your tax rate. Renewing the levy will maintain the current rate for another five years, and the revenue it raises allows us to set our district apart. Money from the levy accounts for more than 15% of the district’s budget. The extra revenue enables the district to have more teachers to create smaller class sizes and lets us offer more elective offerings, including career and technical courses, engineering classes and world languages. With the levy funds, we can have more guidance and mental health counselors, more safety personnel and more educational assistants to provide as much personalized instruction and support as possible.
The levy also ensures that our district can offer more school days than any other in the state: In recent years, our high schoolers have had 10 to 12 more days of school than the minimum that Oregon requires. Elementary students have nearly as many extra days; middle schoolers have had as many as 15 more school days in recent years.
Without the levy, though, significant reductions would be necessary. As your school board, we would face some very difficult choices that would likely include cuts to teacher staff, reduced class offerings and fewer school days. The edge that makes Lake Oswego a destination for new families would be lost.
For more than 20 years, you have supported our levy and we are grateful. On behalf of our students, and for the continued strength of our community, we, your school board, ask you send back your ballot with a yes vote for Measure 3-592. Help us keep our Lake Oswego schools on top and give our students the education and support they deserve.
Featured Local Savings
The Lake Oswego School Board is made up of five members: Neelam Gupta, Brian Bills, Kirsten Aird, John Wallin and Liz Hartman.