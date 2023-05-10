graphics-citizens-views-opinion-letter.jpg

Budget season has arrived in the Lake Oswego School District, a time when district administrators, the school board and five dedicated community volunteers meet over several long nights in May. We pore over the budget, line by line, working together to ensure that we allocate our funds to deliver the best possible education to the nearly 7,000 students of our district.

While the largest share of our budget is still largely unknown and being determined by legislators in Salem, our work is made a lot easier thanks to the strong support of our community. For more than 20 years, Lake Oswego residents have stepped up to approve a local option levy, which adds locally collected, locally spent money to keep our school district rated as the best in the state and recognized as a leader around the nation. We are so appreciative of the support of our community for our schools.

The Lake Oswego School Board is made up of five members: Neelam Gupta, Brian Bills, Kirsten Aird, John Wallin and Liz Hartman.