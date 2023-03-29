The Lake Oswego City Council is in a pickle. After noise complaints, they pulled popular pickleball courts from George Rogers Park, then decided to study moving them to Westlake Park. Now, people who live near Westlake are vowing to fight the idea. I was surprised by the standing room only crowd who filled the Oak Creek library at our Oak Creek Neighborhood Associations March 13. I’ve chaired our organization for more than five years now, and I assure you, we have never seen that number of people. My neighbors voted unanimously to protest the noise and traffic that could come to our neighborhood because of pickleball.

Project Manager, Kyra Haggart, with the Lake Oswego Parks Department explained how the City Council will study the impact of moving the courts to Westlake, as directed by the City Council. Sound and traffic studies will be completed. But my neighbors say the negative impact is apparent.

Teresa Spangler is a Lake Oswego resident.