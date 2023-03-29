The Lake Oswego City Council is in a pickle. After noise complaints, they pulled popular pickleball courts from George Rogers Park, then decided to study moving them to Westlake Park. Now, people who live near Westlake are vowing to fight the idea. I was surprised by the standing room only crowd who filled the Oak Creek library at our Oak Creek Neighborhood Associations March 13. I’ve chaired our organization for more than five years now, and I assure you, we have never seen that number of people. My neighbors voted unanimously to protest the noise and traffic that could come to our neighborhood because of pickleball.
Project Manager, Kyra Haggart, with the Lake Oswego Parks Department explained how the City Council will study the impact of moving the courts to Westlake, as directed by the City Council. Sound and traffic studies will be completed. But my neighbors say the negative impact is apparent.
The first neighbor to speak summed up the overall sentiment. Why would relocating pickleball from one side of the lake to the other seem better? Isn’t this going to pose the same problem it did at George Rogers Park?
Long time Oak Creek Neighbor, and 27-year real estate veteran Jennifer Noble, said she anticipates the sound from pickleball could lower the home values of the adjacent neighbors by as much as $100,000 each. As she put it, “It shouldn’t be there, not at the expense of property value, I wouldn’t play there … it would affect everyone, I don’t care if it is one person, you are important.”
Very insightful information came from our neighbor Lou Castino, a civil engineer. He took the time to study our neighborhood versus the area near George Rogers Park. There, 21 homes were within the 300-500 feet range where the sound would make a major impact. Near Westlake, he estimates there are 67. And that number could be higher. He theorizes the topography with a hill behind the courts, the sound will travel further than it did at George Rogers Park, and cannot be mitigated.
We also heard from neighbor Harlan Levy, a former land use attorney who is organizing the “Save Westlake” group. Their opposition group promises to show up in the front row of upcoming Council meetings to protest the move.
Other people are upset the city proposes to take tennis away for pickleball. We are told we could get in our cars and drive to George Rogers Park. That hardly seems a “sustainable” choice.
We live in Westlake area because it is walkable. Our park is used for kids organized sports and summer camps, dog walking and there is a covered playground for rainy days. Most students walk to Oak Creek Elementary, which is just across the street. There are grave concerns about how increased traffic from pickleball players would impact the safety of the children who ride bikes or walk to the park.
I sympathize with the 500 people in the pickleball club, who told the City Council March 21 how sad they are that their favorite recreation and social life has been canceled by the George Rogers Park closure. I admit, It’s an ethical challenge. On the one hand, you have a 90-year-old pickleball player who has lost a life-affirming activity. On the other, you have neighbors facing a major financial hit if the players come to their backyards. But the group is only made up 70% of Lake Oswego residents, and the Park Department will have pickleball courts at the new rec center in 18 months. The pickleball club chair told me they don’t think Westlake is a viable option either. They favor a flexible approach, allowing play at George Rogers at restricted times until the new courts are open.
There will be a public meeting put on by the Park Department April 17 starting at 7 p.m. at the Oak Creek Elementary Library. People who live near Westlake Park will likely testify that for them, Pickleball is no mere game.