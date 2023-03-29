We, the people, need to step up to stop tolling

Your lead article in the March 15 issue was an eye opener for anyone who was exposed for the first time to the baloney Oregon Department of Transportation had peddled for decades. I’m glad the mayor and other local officials are concerned about the issue of tolls on I-205. ODOT’s arguments for tolling are disingenuous at best and fiction at worst. This agency has bullied the Legislature and conned the media for fifty years.