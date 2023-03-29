Your lead article in the March 15 issue was an eye opener for anyone who was exposed for the first time to the baloney Oregon Department of Transportation had peddled for decades. I’m glad the mayor and other local officials are concerned about the issue of tolls on I-205. ODOT’s arguments for tolling are disingenuous at best and fiction at worst. This agency has bullied the Legislature and conned the media for fifty years.
One must conclude by the article that ODOT is naïve, incredibly stupid or thinks the public will buy anything it puts out. They are very sophisticated and very smart. What are we left with? For example, ODOT claims pollution will be reduced by 9-12 percent with tolls from people simply trying to get to work. Will the tolls pay for huge vacuums to suck up the carbon monoxide? What this means is 9-12 percent of the highway users will move from I-205 to Highway 43, Stafford Road or McLoughlin to say nothing of what creative commuters will do to avoid ODOT’s tolls.
It says it’s going to fix the problem on Stafford Road with signs. How will these signs mitigate the 500-car traffic jam from the roundabout to I-205 at 7:30 in the morning?
A guest columnist says we need a referendum to stop this agency from pushing us around. ODOT is honest enough to tell us this is the first step in the tolling racket. Look at the record. The Legislature has proven it won’t do anything, so it’s time for the people to put a stop to this arrogant agency’s excesses. Oh, by the way, ODOT does a good job clearing the snow over mountain passes. That’s about it.