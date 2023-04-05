A garage for 66 buses is not compatible with any neighborhood, but the Lake Oswego City Council has approved relocating the school district’s bus depot from Waluga to Rivergrove. Blind to irony, city leaders are literally moving this longstanding problem to the other side of the train tracks.
This is a living example of equity and inclusion. From a practical standpoint, as unincorporated Lake Oswego, the Rivergrove neighborhood will not have the same extra services and coordination with city traffic and police departments that the Waluga neighborhood association currently receives.
It’s no secret that Rivergrove, my neighborhood, is less affluent than others. A supposedly progressive city like Lake Oswego is shoving something that nobody wants into the neighborhood least powerful to fight back.
This sends the wrong message to children about how democracy and government work. School is the No. 1 place where children interact with their local government and learn what it means to be a citizen and member of the community. Ironically, the school district has inspired my own child (and many others) to write letters and testify in opposition.
Rather than communicate to our children that they are valuable members of our community, moving the bus barn here tells them that they have little voice, and that their neighborhood doesn’t deserve the same privileges as others in our little town. This decision doesn’t encourage participation in civic life; it demonstrates that their local leaders can’t be bothered to find creative, inclusive solutions to problems we all share.
Christopher Heun
Lake Oswego
Shame on us
Well, another school shooting! Three more young children are dead and three more school staff will no longer provide guidance to our young people. What a horrific event. These hideous crimes were committed by assault rifles. To those legislators walking around with assault rifle lapel pins I say, ”SHAME ON YOU!” To people holding reasonable gun legislation from being enacted in our state and across the country I say, “SHAME ON YOU!” To those people who say guns don’t kill people I say, “TRY TELLING THAT TO THE PARENTS WHO LOST THEIR 9-YEAR-OLDS TODAY AND TO FAMILIES OF THE STAFF MEMBERS SHOT AND KILLED!” This is insanity. We are the only civilized(?) country in the world with this problem. I have four grandchildren attending schools outside the US — two in Ireland and two in Germany and I am happy they are where they are because if they were here I would be worried about them every day.
As a retired educator this situation sickens me. Why are we still electing people who continue to let this happen? Today I am feeling very depressed about the health of our democracy because we can’t even keep our children safe in what should be the safest space in every community. SHAME ON ALL OF US!!!