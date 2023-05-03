graphics-our-opinion.jpg

When it comes to the race for local school board positions, Lake Oswego voters have an easy choice come May 16: two incumbent candidates running for two open seats.

The other decision voters face — whether to renew the Lake Oswego School District’s local option levy — should be just as easy. The levy is a critical piece of the funding that makes Lake Oswego one of the top performing districts in the state, and it should be renewed for an additional five years.

— Review Editorial Board