When it comes to the race for local school board positions, Lake Oswego voters have an easy choice come May 16: two incumbent candidates running for two open seats.
The other decision voters face — whether to renew the Lake Oswego School District’s local option levy — should be just as easy. The levy is a critical piece of the funding that makes Lake Oswego one of the top performing districts in the state, and it should be renewed for an additional five years.
A brief overview: The school district’s local option levy has accounted for a significant portion of funding dating back to when it was first approved in 2000. Specifically, voters will decide whether to approve a five-year renewal of a property tax amounting to $1.64 per $1,000 in assessed value. The levy would generate an estimated $85 million to support district operations in the next five years, which equates to roughly one-third of the classroom teachers throughout Lake Oswego schools.
Unlike the last renewal in 2019, when voters approved a tax rate increase from $1.39 per $1,000 to the current $1.64, the rate will remain unchanged if the 2023 levy is approved. In other words, your taxes will not increase if you vote yes.
There is never a good time to cut school funding, but we believe doing so now would be particularly destructive as the district, teachers and students continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic and distance learning. Last September, statewide testing data showed that while Lake Oswego continued to outpace most of Oregon in English/language arts, math and science, scores across the district dropped compared to the last results that were released in 2018-19. Specifically, 72.8% of students were proficient in English/language arts compared to 83.7% in 2018-19. In math, 62.7% of students were proficient in 2021-2022 compared to 73.4% in 2018-19.
The pandemic clearly had a significant impact on our students, both academically and emotionally, and they need the community’s continued support as they recover. Imagine what future test scores would look like if the district lost $85 million in funding.
It’s also important to note that, despite the recent dip in test scores, Lake Oswego still graduated 94.8% of its high school seniors in 2021-22. The levy is crucial in keeping that all-important figure so high.
We’d be remiss if we didn’t note that this levy renewal vote arrives at a somewhat inauspicious time for the district. In recent weeks, a former Lake Oswego High School student sued the district for its handling of an alleged sexual assault. On April 21, LOHS students walked out in support of that former student and also leveled general criticisms about how such cases have been handled in the past. There was also the incident at Lakeridge Middle School when a parent slapped a student during a career day presentation, which prompted the district to examine its safety protocols amid questioning from parents.
These are troubling developments that we’ll be monitoring closely, but they should not impact your vote on the levy. Cutting funding is never the way to address matters of student health and safety.
If you live in Lake Oswego, the school system is likely a significant factor in that choice. Supporting the levy will help keep our schools strong.