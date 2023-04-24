Check out the Lake Run Festival

Check out the Lake Run Festival

Bring the family to enjoy all the fun the Lake Run Festival has to offer The event will also include a raffle, plant sale, as well as food and beverages from local vendors.

H a p p e n i n g the week before Mother’s Day, it’s a great opportunity to pick up beautiful flowers and hanging baskets for the mom in your life. The Lake Run Festival is held on the same morning as the Lake Run, which features a 5K and 10K which start around 8 a.m. Kids are also encouraged to sign up to participate in the Kid’s Dash, which happens on Evergreen at 10 a.m. This year marks the 47th year of the Lake Oswego Lake Run, which has welcomed runners to Lake Oswego for decades. Winners will be recognized in an awards ceremony as part of the Lake Run Festival. Not a runner but still want to get involved? The run requires more than 90 volunteers to run smoothly! Check out the website to sign up to help. All proceeds from the Lake Oswego Lake Run benefit Northwest Housing Alternatives.

The festival is fun for the whole family.

Many vendors sell Mother's Day flowers at the festival.

