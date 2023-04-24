Bring the family to enjoy all the fun the Lake Run Festival has to offer The event will also include a raffle, plant sale, as well as food and beverages from local vendors.
H a p p e n i n g the week before Mother’s Day, it’s a great opportunity to pick up beautiful flowers and hanging baskets for the mom in your life. The Lake Run Festival is held on the same morning as the Lake Run, which features a 5K and 10K which start around 8 a.m. Kids are also encouraged to sign up to participate in the Kid’s Dash, which happens on Evergreen at 10 a.m. This year marks the 47th year of the Lake Oswego Lake Run, which has welcomed runners to Lake Oswego for decades. Winners will be recognized in an awards ceremony as part of the Lake Run Festival. Not a runner but still want to get involved? The run requires more than 90 volunteers to run smoothly! Check out the website to sign up to help. All proceeds from the Lake Oswego Lake Run benefit Northwest Housing Alternatives.
SUPPORT OUR FOOD DRIVE April 23 – May 7 REGISTER HERE www.lakeoswegolakerun.org Many NHA residents are experiencing food insecurity due to rising inflation and cut backs to food programs, making this year's food drive even more important than ever. You can drop off non-perishable food to be distributed to low-income households throughout Lake Oswego and Portland at the following locations:
New Seasons 3 Monroe Pkwy, Lake Oswego OR 97035
New Seasons 1377 McVey Ave, Lake Oswego OR 97034
Albertson’s 16199 Boones Ferry Rd, Lake Oswego OR 97035
We’ll also be collecting food at the Lake Run Festival! Saturday May 6, 8am-1pm Millennium Plaza
MORE ABOUT NORTHWEST HOUSING ALTERNATIVES
Northwest Housing Alternatives builds new homes and new opportunities for seniors, families, people with disabilities, and veterans across Oregon. In fact, NHA operates affordable housing properties for seniors in Lake Oswego! With more than 2,000 homes across the state, NHA is one of the largest providers of affordable housing in Oregon. In addition, NHA works to prevent and end homelessness in Clackamas County through the Annie Ross House family emergency shelter program, which provides shelter and housing assistance for families experience homelessness. To learn more about NHA or to make a donation, please visit www.nwhousing.org.