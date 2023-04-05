Starting out as show artists, Tina Hospers and her husband John Koster began their art journey and business, Cutting Edge Wood Creations, by traveling across the country displaying their 3D Shadow Boxes at Fine Art Shows. After years of traveling, Tina and John began looking for a way to stay closer to home and their beloved pets. So in the fall of 2021 they decided to open a fine art gallery in Lake Oswego, representing work from many of the unique artists they discovered during the travels.
“We hope to bring new ideas and inspiration to Lake Oswego and the surrounding areas,” Hospers said. The gallery not only has work from national artists but work from local artists as well, including pieces of their own work, making the total artists represented in the gallery well over 50, with more submissions weekly. The gallery is filled with work from juried fine painters, ceramicists, glass artists, jewelers and mixed media artists. “We have something for everyone with all price points because we believe art should be accessible to all,” Hospers said.
Currently, Tina and John are on the road doing art shows in the southwest and have a strong lineup for the year ahead. To find out more about their travels and events at the gallery visit their website or follow them on Facebook.