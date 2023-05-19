Entering the final round of the 2023 6A boys golf state championships at Emerald Valley Golf and Resort in Creswell on Tuesday, Lake Oswego found itself in a familiar position, deadlocked with Tigard at 14 over par atop the team standings.
The two teams went back and forth in the Three Rivers League for much of the regular season, says Laker head coach Adam Ruben.
So when his team found themselves in a two-team race with the Tigers on Monday night, Ruben told his group to stick to what they knew.
“I was like, ‘go out there and play your game. You guys are tied with Tigard, you know what their game’s like,’” Ruben said. “I said, ‘as long as you guys are trying out there and having fun, we’re gonna win.’”
After a second round 306 as a team and an even-par 72 from senior captain Tanner Frinell, Lake Oswego did just that, edging past Tigard as they did on several occasions this season.
This time, for the ultimate prize, as the Lakers took home their 10th boys golf state championship in history.
“It was pretty cool,” Ruben said. “It was honestly kind of a blur. I knew it was close, and as you can imagine, everyone was pretty excited when that final score was posted.”
Ruben credits the play of Frinell, his lone senior, as an x-factor during the two-day tournament. The team captain led the way for the Lakers, going 76-72 to finish in a tie for eighth place individually.
“It was our senior Tanner. I have never seen such good golf,” Ruben said. “He was just coming in clutch, putting the team on his back as a senior and our captain, and it was pretty emotional at the end.”
On the last hole of his high school career, Frinell went out with a bang, pulling off an improbable sand save to preserve his even-par round.
“When he got up and down on 18, I just walked up and was like, ‘dude, that was insane,’” Ruben said. “That’s what it’s all about right there. He was so pumped.”
After closing the tournament with a cold-blooded 15-foot putt, Frinell had the Lakers in position to win it all.
“I’ve never been so happy for a kid,” Ruben said. “And the whole team, obviously, but seeing Tanner walk off as a senior and put the team on his back — it was pretty cool.
“Good way to go out, for sure.”
Backing up the senior was freshman Drew Woolworth, who shot a 74 on Monday and a 75 on Tuesday to finish 11th, while junior Adam Blackmore went 77-79 to tie for 20th. Junior Adam Wrenn rounded out the scorers for Lake Oswego with a 77 on Monday and an 80 on Tuesday, while Braden Larsen went 78-83 to finish tied for 36th.
“When you see that final number go up and realize you won, you get kind of speechless,” Ruben said. “These kids grinded all week.”
According to Ruben, all five golfers have assistant coach Amy Simanton to thank for their low numbers both at state and throughout the season.
As the “swing guru,” as Ruben calls her, Simanton was the lone Lake Oswego coach designated to talk to players during competition this week. As such, she saw everything unfold firsthand.
“OSAA rules, you can only have one coach talk, so I put her in charge,” Ruben said. “I’m like, ‘Amy, you know these kids better than I do, you know their swings, I want you to carry the badge this week.’”
And according to Ruben, that decision came naturally. Simanton knows the Lakers better than anyone.
“She is with those kids all the time, not just at practice, but in the offseason, working on their swings, really knowing their game and how hard they’re working,” Ruben said. “Obviously I see them work hard at practice, but she has that extra connection with them that I don’t really have.”
As an instructor at The Golf Farm, an indoor golf academy in the Tualatin area, Simanton interacts with each of the Lakers as regular attendees throughout the year, not just during the golf season. If it weren’t for her, Ruben says this week's outcome may have been different.
“If I didn’t have her I don’t think we would’ve won,” Ruben said. “All year she helped the kids out. She’s definitely the brains of the group.”
While Simanton provided the brains and Frinell and company provided the golf, the Lakers ultimately trounced Tigard by seven shots to claim the team championship on Tuesday.
With the Lakers’ team captain as their lone departing senior, the future of the program looks very bright.
“I think they could do some cool things,” Ruben said. “I think they could break some records if everything starts clicking, which is pretty cool.”
While the Lakers stole the show in the team competition, West Linn finished tenth behind the freshman tandem of Grady Kane and Cade McVicker, who finished tied for 33rd and 40th, respectively.
Meanwhile, Lakeridge junior Nilay Naik finished tied for 12th after shooting a 75 on Monday and a 76 on Tuesday. Fellow Pacer Noah Willott finished deadlocked with Kane in 33rd, while Lakeridge’s final individual qualifier, sophomore Rylan Smalley, went 79-86 to tie for 50th.