The Lake Oswego boys golf team is so talented, head coach Adam Ruben doesn’t need to do much traditional coaching.
Instead, he lets his guys do their thing. They know their game as well as anyone.
“If they ask for help, I’ll help them, but I let them do their thing and let them play their own game,” Ruben said. “I try to make it free-flowing and fun as much as possible.”
And as the Lakers already took the 6A state preview tournament and the Three Rivers League conference title this season, Ruben’s philosophy appears to be working.
But still, his group isn’t just an embarrassment of riches. A 2012 Lake Oswego graduate himself, Ruben claims a healthy level of competition exists between his uber-talented quintet — they feed off each other’s successes.
“A lot of our practices, we do a lot of competing games to get their mind right,” Ruben said. “Everyone pushes everyone to be really good, and they’re working every week at practice. We’ve got a really good group of kids this year.”
As that group prepares for the 6A state tournament, set to begin at Emerald Valley Golf and Resort in Creswell on Monday, May 15, Ruben says this internal competition is far more helpful than harmful.
“I think it makes it easier in the tournaments,” Ruben said. “They know, ‘If I beat my teammate, I know I’m gonna be up there and our team is gonna do a lot better.’”
Lake Oswego’s golfers are better than most, so by competing with each other, they’re naturally raising their standard. At the state preview tournament at Emerald Valley in April, junior Adam Wrenn took first place with a 69 while teammates Drew Woolworth and Tanner Frinell both finished just one shot back of Wrenn.
In other words, the Lakers posted the lowest three scores at the tournament, each of which was under par.
“The cool thing with our group is anybody can go low on any given day,” Ruben said. “We know our fourth and fifth guys are gonna be right there, so we can really count on them. The talent this year is pretty deep.”
At the state preview, Braden Larsen would round out the scoring for Lake Oswego with a 79. Ruben says having four scores in the 70s is average for his group, as proven by the more recent Three Rivers district tournament on May 2.
At Stone Creek Golf Course, Woolworth took his turn to lead the way with back-to-back 70s as the Lakers finalized their Three Rivers League title and punched their ticket to state.
According to Ruben, Woolworth, a freshman, is one of the top players in the country, and while he posted the lowest numbers at districts, his teammates weren’t far behind.
Frinell went 74-78, Wrenn went 74-74, and Larsen went 79-71 to back the freshman up.
With such low numbers on the card in 2023, Ruben says his squad has made his job easier.
“I honestly let them do what they need to do to be successful,” Ruben said. “My main goal when I’m with them on a golf course is to help with course management.”
So, with the ultimate prize just around the corner, Ruben’s message has been similarly simple of late.
“You guys are some of the best players in the state, some of you best in the country,” Ruben said. “Let’s go out and prove a point. Keep your head down, grind, and what you shoot is what you shoot.”
The state tournament will span two days starting Monday, May 15. Live scores from Emerald Valley can be tracked at: osaa.org/activities/ggf/results.