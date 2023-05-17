Entering Tuesday’s final round of the 2023 OSAA 6A girls golf state championships, Lake Oswego found itself in an unfamiliar position, in fourth place, six shots behind the lead.
Leading up to the ultimate test, which began on Monday, May 15, the Lakers hadn’t lost a single tournament in 2023, cruising to a Three Rivers League title before heading to state as one of the favorites.
Nonetheless, the Lakers took their first encounter with adversity in stride, firing a second-day 324 to jump into second place, just two shots behind Jesuit, who ultimately took home the team championship at Quail Valley Golf Club in Banks on Tuesday.
“We went undefeated all season long, so we won our league title by a significant amount,” Lakers head coach Danica Gazzigli said. “Now we’re here, and after the first day we started off in fourth place, and then we moved up to second place, which is a huge accomplishment.”
Lake Oswego’s 324 on Tuesday, May 16 was matched by the Crusaders, whose 339 in round one was just enough to get the victory.
While both squads were trailing Sunset on Monday night, the gap was swiftly closed as Jesuit and the Lakers were 18 shots better than any other team on Tuesday.
“I definitely had really high hopes going into the season,” Gazzigli said. “And these girls put in all this time and hard work, and it really paid off and was really exciting to see.”
Lake Oswego was led by freshman phenom Hailey Lim, who fired a second-day 74 to finish tied for sixth.
While Helen Brodahl of Ida B. Wells took home the individual championship with a two-day total of 145, the Lakers placed all five of its golfers in the top-23.
“We played really well this entire season, and I think the second day really showed how well we can play,” Lim said. “I think pulling it together after the first day was really helpful.”
Sophomore Ansley Kang finished tied for 14th after shooting back-to-back 84s, while senior Cierra Ferguson went 87-82 to finish tied for 16th. Fellow senior Berkeley Ward rounded out the scorers for the Lakers, posting an 88 on Monday and an 84 on Tuesday, while sophomore Olivia Mygrant went 90-88 to finish tied for 23rd.
When it was all said and done, all but one of Lake Oswego’s golfers posted lower numbers on Tuesday.
“We didn’t have our best round (Monday) as a team and even just individually,” Gazzigli said. “So I just told these guys, ‘It’s a new day tomorrow, think of it as a brand new tournament, and try to come out and do better,’ and they did.
“In fact, some of the girls wanted to stay longer and practice after the match (Monday), and they did, and that definitely paid off for sure.”
Despite coming just short of the championship, Gazzigli was nothing but proud of her team for fighting back — her sentiments remained strictly positive.
“You can go home and think, ‘I wish I did this,’ or ‘I could have done that,’ but we can’t go back and change what we did,” Gazzigli said. “I think they just need to really focus on the positive of what happened, and that’s the fact that we started fourth and we ended up second, shaving quite a few strokes off our score.”
With a varsity group that features two sophomores and a freshman, the Lakers figure to be back in contention again soon.
“We have a really young team, which is really cool,” Gazzigli said. “Overall, we’ve got two freshmen, the rest are sophomores, and two seniors, so we’re gonna keep growing and getting better, and hopefully we’ll come back next year and do even better.”
While Lake Oswego stole the show on the team side, a number of other local 6A golfers wrapped up their individual seasons on Tuesday.
Lakeridge sophomore Jiyoon Pak finished tied for 20th after posting a 90 on Monday and an 88 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, West Linn sophomore Anni Hansen-Neff finished 32nd after shooting a 92 on day one and a 93 on day two.