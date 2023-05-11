Entering Wednesday’s duel between the top two baseball teams in the Three Rivers League, Lakeridge was unbeaten in conference play.

With a chance to claim a momentous series win over second-place West Linn after dominating the first matchup 10-0, the Pacers suffered their first league loss of 2023, dropping a pitching duel 1-0 on the road against the Lions.

Tags

Recommended for you