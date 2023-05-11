Entering Wednesday’s duel between the top two baseball teams in the Three Rivers League, Lakeridge was unbeaten in conference play.
With a chance to claim a momentous series win over second-place West Linn after dominating the first matchup 10-0, the Pacers suffered their first league loss of 2023, dropping a pitching duel 1-0 on the road against the Lions.
Still, at 10-1 in Three Rivers play, Lakeridge leads a league that features three of the four highest ranked teams in the state with just four games left on the regular season schedule. For the Pacers, Wednesday served as a rare road bump during what has been a magical season.
“I think everybody is taking it day by bay and inning by inning,” head coach Ray Pearson said. “We know we’re in the toughest league in the state, and we came out yesterday and were firing with our bats, and today our bats just kind of shut down.”
The Pacers were limited on Wednesday by West Linn junior Gabe Howard, who pitched six scoreless innings before Seattle University commit Drake Gabel took the mound in the seventh and closed the deal for the Lions, who improved to 9-2 in Three Rivers League play with the win.
Meanwhile, Lakeridge’s Luke Brooks also failed to allow an earned run on Wednesday, as the Lions only score of the ballgame came on a forced error. While the Pacers got what they needed from their starting pitcher, their bats were unable to pounce.
“Howard did a good job mixing things up today,” Pearson said. “We just didn’t give any run support to Luke Brooks, who did a hell of a job today.”
Brooks tallied seven strikeouts in the loss, fending off an explosive West Linn lineup until the bottom of the fifth inning, when the Lions’ Danny Wideman knocked a single to left field that led to the lone run of the ballgame.
“Location was there today with both pitches,” Brooks said. “Was kind of just dialed in with a great group of guys behind me supporting me on defense, so that gave me an extra boost of confidence up there.”
Brooks and the rest of the Pacers’ defense have been spectacular this season, recording eight shutouts while allowing more than three runs in just three games. Still, while Lakeridge has been dominant in 2023, so has the rest of the Three Rivers League.
“Every day, every week is a journey, and there’s no gimmes in this league,” Pearson said. “I mean, you have nine Division I pitchers in the Three Rivers. It’s as deep as any league.”
Naturally, with so many talented players so close by, Pearson saw a loss as inevitable. While ending a 14-game win streak, Wednesday’s result could ultimately lead to a positive development according to the Pacers’ head coach.
“I think it was good for us to taste defeat today because you don’t want to go a lot further without losing or at least having that feeling,” Pearson said. “I think we’re good. We came in here knowing that if we didn’t get today, we’re gonna go after Friday.”
Wednesday’s loss set up a pivotal rubber match between Lakeridge and West Linn, and beyond that, a series against third-place Lake Oswego looms on the Pacers’ radar.
In a league that contains nine Division I prospects on the mound, difficult matchups are never-ending. As it stands, Lakeridge leads a trio of state championship contenders at 19-3 and 10-1 in league play. With the Lions (17-6, 9-2) and Lakers (20-3, 9-2) following closely behind, the league title is still completely up for grabs.
“This league is great,” Brooks said. “It just makes everybody on the team better — I wouldn’t want to be in any other league. Obviously West Linn’s a great team, we’re a great team, so I’m excited for Friday.