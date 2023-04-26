High school boys basketball: Gresham 95, Lake Oswego 72 (Dec. 13, 2022)

Marshall Cho (pictured) spent eight seasons at the helm for the Lakers, appearing in the state tournament once while going a combined 116-82.

 PMG Photo: Andy Dieckoff

Tenured as the Lake Oswego High School boy’s basketball coach since 2015, Marshall Cho announced his stepping down over the weekend after eight seasons and a 116-82 record with the Lakers.

Cho made his decision public via an Instagram post on Friday, thanking his past and present players and coaches for contributing to a program that has been a consistent presence on the 6A hoops scene since even before Cho took the reins during the mid-2010s.