Tenured as the Lake Oswego High School boy’s basketball coach since 2015, Marshall Cho announced his stepping down over the weekend after eight seasons and a 116-82 record with the Lakers.
Cho made his decision public via an Instagram post on Friday, thanking his past and present players and coaches for contributing to a program that has been a consistent presence on the 6A hoops scene since even before Cho took the reins during the mid-2010s.
In the days following the former coach’s resignation, his status as a fan-favorite was quickly made clear. The Instagram announcement has already garnered over 1,000 likes and 150 comments — for Cho, the support is undeniable.
“It’s been really emotional,” Cho said. “Just seeing all the calls and text messages come in.”
But still, he says the sense of accomplishment outweighs the bitterness. In the eight years Cho was at the helm at Lake Oswego, the Lakers appeared in the quarterfinals of the state tournament once while their head coach took home Three Rivers League Coach of the Year honors three separate times.
Even so, Cho’s “accomplishments” have never solely been quantified by awards. As long as he feels his absolute best foot was put forward, the job has been done.
“I just want to leave every endeavor feeling like I put 100% effort into it,” Cho said. “And I can say we did that here.”
As a man that’s traveled the world and filled multiple roles, Cho sees himself as a general educator before he sees himself as a coach. Time spent teaching and coaching in a small town in Mozambique called Xaixai wasn’t exactly the average humble beginnings for a basketball coach, because Cho has always been much more than that.
Still, it was coaching basketball that brought him back to America, where he eventually filled an assistant role at the University of Portland and appeared set on an NCAA trajectory.
“At that point, I really saw myself becoming a Division-1 head coach,” Cho said.
That trajectory was changed when Cho’s mother entered a battle with breast cancer, and her health became the only priority of those surrounding her.
This battle naturally put things into perspective, Cho said, and while his mother is presently in good health, it was an experience that steered him away from coaching for some time.
Fast-forward past the bulk of his tenure at Lake Oswego to a couple weeks ago, and Cho was as much a coach as ever before, helping out at the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland.
Using some of his experience as a spokesperson for basketball overseas, Cho served as an assistant for the World Select team, coaching some of the best young international players across the globe against the more familiar American high school stars.
As Team USA came away with a narrow 90-84 victory over World Select earlier this month, Cho was coaching the biggest names of his career, perhaps providing insight to where his multifaceted endeavors may take him next.
“It’s been a great privilege to have been caretaker of this program for the past eight seasons,” Cho wrote on Instagram. “Ready to take on a new challenge and areas of growth, helping to grow the game here in Oregon and abroad.
“Filled with gratitude for all the lessons and relationships gained along the ride.”