Twilight Relays02.jpg

Lake Oswego's Mia Brahe-Pedersen finishes the 4x200m relay at the Twilight Relays.

 PMG Photo: Jonathan House

Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen took home first place after running a blistering 11.07 in the girls 100 meter dash Elite race at the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays at Jesuit High School on Friday.

In front of a well-traveled crowd under the warmest sun the Portland area has felt in months, Brahe-Pederson edged past Sophia Beckmon of Oregon City and Brooke Lyons of Tahoma (WA) to claim the victory.