Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen took home first place after running a blistering 11.07 in the girls 100 meter dash Elite race at the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays at Jesuit High School on Friday.
In front of a well-traveled crowd under the warmest sun the Portland area has felt in months, Brahe-Pederson edged past Sophia Beckmon of Oregon City and Brooke Lyons of Tahoma (WA) to claim the victory.
The mark of 11.07 would have been good for a state record, but a breeze that measured at 3.2 meters-per-second ultimately kept the time out of the history books. According to IAAF competition rules, any race ran with a tailwind of greater than 2.0 meters-per-second cannot be registered as a record at any level.
Still, Brahe-Pedersen was happy with her performance.
“I was just excited because I ran 11.09 last year and that was wind-aided, and obviously this was too, but it was less than my 11.09 last year,” Brahe-Pedersen said. “So I was kind of excited. I felt like I proved that I can do it again. I’m not just a one-hit wonder.”
And for the Lake Oswego junior, disproving the one-hit wonder claim was easy on Friday. Brahe-Pedersen finished comfortably in first place, 0.23 seconds ahead of the field.
“Honestly, my race was pretty smooth,” Brahe-Pedersen said. “I just kind of jumped out of the blocks and just kept going. I didn’t really think too much about it, I just went off muscle memory and kept the form that I’ve been working on — so yeah, easy race.”
While sprinting may come easy for Brahe-Pedersen now as she threatens the state record books on an annual basis, she says it wasn’t always her thing.
“Before sixth grade, I hadn’t set foot on a track,” Brahe-Pedersen said. “I had been told growing up I was pretty fast because of soccer and everything — I was a striker. So sixth grade rolls around and I’m like, ‘Maybe I’ll try the middle school track team,’ and sure enough, I ended up falling in love with it within the first couple months.”
Since then, Brahe-Pedersen, who’s been on recruiting visits to USC and the University of Georgia recently, says she’s come a long way.
“In sixth grade my mom made a little edit of my sixth grade season, and looking back on it I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, my form is so bad,’” Brahe-Pedersen said. “It’s just so funny to see the comparison between now and then.”
Now, Brahe-Pedersen has truly found her footing as one of the fastest sprinters the state has ever seen.
“I’m just excited,” she said. “I’m finally getting strong enough and powerful enough to really push out of the blocks and it’s showing in my times.”