For the current father-daughter, coach-player duo of the Lakeridge softball team, traditional roles are occasionally reversed — or at least difficult to distinguish.
During Friday evening’s 8-0 triumph over Tualatin, both Hoyles are in complete command. Delaney is in the midst of a complete-game shutout that ultimately took the shape of a strikeout fest. Howard’s voice towers above the rest, directing his defense with a series of three single-digit numbers before every pitch.
Both are strong, noticeable leaders, but each in their own way.
“He was very uncertain if he wanted to coach because of me,” Delaney said of her father. “But I told him it was fine, because now I can tell him what to do, so he takes a lot of input from me.”
That may sound backwards from afar, but so far this season, Howard’s trust in Delaney’s input has helped the Pacers jump out to a 10-3 start, good for eighth in the current OSAA 6A rankings.
Still, Howard’s uncertainty was warranted. Player-coach, child-parent combinations create an interesting dynamic that can either weaken or strengthen a relationship, but for the Hoyle’s, it’s been the latter in 2023.
“I know most people have some issues playing for their parents,” Delaney said. “But I played with my dad for a really long time. We took a break, but now he’s coaching again.”
And thankfully so, as Delaney has found an immaculate rhythm in the circle this season, leading the state in strikeouts while her dad looks on from the dugout.
“In nice weather when she can spin the ball, she’s a really tough pitcher,” Howard said. “She paints all the corners and she makes it tough on batters.”
During the win over Tualatin, Delaney struck out thirteen batters as the Pacers remedied a three-game losing streak after starting the season 9-0. The junior right-hander steadily had the Timberwolves guessing, and guessing incorrectly.
“I don’t know, it’s probably up there,” Delaney said when asked where her performance against Tualatin ranks amid her high school career. “This is my hometown, so I wanted to win, and I hadn’t beaten Tualatin yet, so it was exciting for me.”
Howard was less modest.
“That honestly might be the most complete game I’ve watched her pitch,” he said. “And I’ve watched her for a long time because she’s my kid.”
After a “long time” spent together on and off the softball diamond, the Hoyles naturally understand each other. Where there’s a slight disconnect between coach and player in most cases, Lakeridge has a familial bond.
“He knows me better than anyone,” Delaney said. “He knows when I’m stressed or when I’m messing up or whatever, and he usually knows what to say.”
So far this year, those moments of ‘stress’ and ‘messing up’ have been rare for Delaney and the Pacers, as they currently sit in good position to snag a top-eight postseason seed, which would warrant two home games on the path to a championship.
But first, a Three Rivers League gauntlet that features three other teams ranked inside the top-15 of the OSAA rankings must be carefully navigated. After starting league play 0-3, the Pacers will hope to use the impressive win over Tualatin as a launchpad moving forward.
“I knew it was important to get out to a hot start because it’s important to get your ranking up,” Howard said. “But in league play, if you finish .500 or above, you’re doing really good in this conference, so my goal is .500, and we’re just gonna keep fighting.”
As the fight continues, so does the Hoyles’ ability to coexist as leaders of their team.
“When I want to run drills in practice, he lets me,” Delaney said. “And I have a lot of experience, I’ve traveled a lot for softball, so he really likes to take some of my insight for the underclassmen.”
So naturally, when asked if the two Hoyle’s are constantly coaching each other, Delaney’s answer is so swift it appears to be second nature.