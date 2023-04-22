Delaney Hoyle

As the classification leader in strikeouts, Lakeridge's Delaney Hoyle has been a key factor in the Pacers hot start to the season.

For the current father-daughter, coach-player duo of the Lakeridge softball team, traditional roles are occasionally reversed — or at least difficult to distinguish.

During Friday evening’s 8-0 triumph over Tualatin, both Hoyles are in complete command. Delaney is in the midst of a complete-game shutout that ultimately took the shape of a strikeout fest. Howard’s voice towers above the rest, directing his defense with a series of three single-digit numbers before every pitch.