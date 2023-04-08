The Summit High School boys lacrosse team scored the first goal of the game.
The Storm also tallied the final goal of the contest.
Those were the only times Summit led in the entire game.
But, despite what looked to be an inspired effort by Lake Oswego, that proved to be enough – barely.
The Storm, scoring the game-winning goal with just 18.0 seconds left to play in the fourth quarter, edged the Lakers 10-9 in a thrilling opening game of the Fritz Hayes Classic, held Saturday, April 8 at West Linn High School.
“That was a good one. We played pretty well,” said Lake Oswego junior midfielder Nolan Rabb, who led the Lakers with three goals in the contest. “We left it all out there, but they made some really good plays. Their goalie (Carson Nashem) was playing super well. We turned it over a couple times, and the game can slip away in a heartbeat.”
“They’re a good team, well coached, and it was a good game,” Lake Oswego junior midfielder Gunnar Olsen said. “It’s a game of runs, and they had that last run.”
With the victory, its fifth straight, Summit upped its season record to 6-1. Lake Oswego saw its record evened at 4-4 with the setback.
“We have a ton of potential. It will click soon,” Olsen said. “When the playoffs hit, we’ll have a ton of potential, and we’ll keep building off of it.”
“I’m hoping we can go pretty far,” Rabb said. “I hope we keep improving and make a run in the playoffs.”
Summit, in Saturday’s game, wasted little time in taking the lead, as Storm junior midfielder Spencer Montoya scored just 28 seconds into the contest to give his team a quick 1-0 lead.
But the rest of the opening period belonged to Lake Oswego.
Laker junior attacker Connor Burgess, jumping high in the air to take his shot, knotted the game at 1-1 with his goal coming with 10:48 left in the first quarter.
Rabb, senior Jordan Phillips and senior Calvin Macy all scored for Lake Oswego later in the period, giving the Lakers a 4-1 advantage going into the second quarter.
But that’s where Summit came battling back. The Storm opened the period with three straight goals. One by Nashem, who drove the length of the field after getting possession of the ball, tying the contest at 4-4 with 7:14 left in the first half.
But Lake Oswego, and Rabb, would regain momentum.
Rabb, driving in from the left side, would score on a shot from five yards away, giving the lead back to Lake Oswego, at 5-4, with 3:48 left in the second quarter.
Soon after, Rabb would be taken down by Summit sophomore defender Henry Cottrell, who looked to have gotten his stick around Rabb’s neck, drawing gasps from the crowd at West Linn High School.
“I got the feed, and the guy, I kind of ran by him, and he just got me around the neck,” Rabb said.
It certainly didn’t seem to hinder Rabb much as, less than a minute later, he scored off a pass from Olsen, giving the Lakers a 6-4 lead with 2:36 left in the period.
“I was hyped after that play,” Rabb said. “You just have to keep getting up after you get hit.”
Lake Oswego got another goal, coming in the final minute of the period, when a bounce shot by Phillips hit the bottom of the crossbar of the Summit goal, and hit just beyond the goal line, giving the Lakers a 7-4 advantage at the intermission.
Summit, on shots by junior Sam Stephens and senior Peter Doom, scored the first two goals of the third quarter, trimming the lead to 7-6. Lake Oswego responded with a goal by senior Mason Fisch, giving the Lakers an 8-6 lead going into the fourth quarter.
That’s where things really got intense.
The Storm opened the final stanza with goals by senior Spencer Montoya and sophomore Ari Villano, tying the game at 8-8 with 10:59 left to play.
Lake Oswego regained the lead, at 9-8, when Macy scored on a bounce shot from 10 yards out with 6:28 remaining. Summit answered with a goal by junior Reed Morton, knotting the match at 9-9 with 4:58 left to play.
In the final minutes, where every possession was absolutely huge, the Storm had the ball with a minute to play. Summit worked the clock down until Stephens was able to score on a sidearm shot with 18.0 seconds remaining.
Lake Oswego was unable to get a clear shot off in the final seconds, with Nashem pouncing on a loose ball in front of the Storm goal as time expired, wrapping up the 10-9 victory for Summit.
Despite the narrow setback, the Lakers saw a lot of positives in their performance.
“Nolan Rabb played really well, and our middies were working their butts off,” Olsen said. “And our goalie, Tripton (Ciupryk), was playing really well, too. There was a lot of good stuff.”
“On offense, we were moving the ball pretty well. We had good dodges. We rode pretty hard. But there’s a lot we can improve on,” Rabb said. “We just have to stay disciplined. We can’t let up when we’re up by a couple goals. That’s the big thing.”
Stephens led a balanced Summit scoring attack with three goals. Montoya and Morton each scored twice. Nashem had a spectacular game for the Storm with 13 saves to go with a goal and an assist.
In addition to Rabb’s three goals, Lake Oswego got two goals from Phillips and Macy, and one each from Burgess and Fisch. Ciupryk had eight saves.
But the biggest thing, the Lakers say, is that they benefit from the close setback.
“Yeah, 100 percent, we can learn from this,” Olsen said. “Our coaches will have us in the film room, and we’ll be working on it. It will be a learning moment, and we’ll come back stronger.”
“This game was a lot of fun,” Rabb said. “It was good to see where we’re at against a high-level team. I would have loved to have gotten a win, but I’m still happy with how we played. I think we’re going to learn a lot from this. We’ve just got to keep our foot on the pedal when we get up early like that.”
The Lakers will be back in action on April 12, when they host Sunset in a nonleague game starting at 8 p.m. at Lake Oswego High School.