Lake Oswego High School softball (8-2) dealt cross-town rival Lakeridge (9-1) its first loss of the season with a 3-1 victory behind a stellar pitching performance by senior Paris Richards with five strikeouts.
Richards only allowed three singles and nothing more to the Pacers’ hitters. The lone score by Lakeridge was a single by junior Livia Safranski, who also brought home freshman Anna Hubbs to tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning.
Lake Oswego head coach Chris Gobel believes this was one of his star pitcher’s strongest performances.
“This was one of her best games,” Gobel said of Richards. “She was on today and she has a really strong heart and she cares a lot.”
Despite her strong individual performance, Richards believes this win will only add to the Lakers' momentum.
“The team chemistry is great and everyone wants to be here,” Richards said. “There was a lot of heart tonight and I can definitely look forward to our team playing with more heart and winning more games.”
With holding Lakeridge at only one run, Lake Oswego halted a high-powered offense that had averaged 12.6 runs in its first nine victories.
“The defense is really coming together,” said Gobel with conference play beginning. “I’m really excited about how they’re gelling as a team. That’s the fun thing about what I see here.”
With their defense standing strong, the Lakers hit their stride in the bottom of the fourth with junior Lia Komitor hitting a double to help bring home two runners to make it a 3-1 game.
With their first win in conference play and a daunting schedule ahead, Richards is confident that this team also has the talent to compete.
“Everyone was solid tonight and everyone showed up on defense,” Richards said of her team’s mentality. “We all just want to show up and win games.”
With his team revving up for conference play, Gobel acknowledged how competitive of a division they are in.
“The Three Rivers League consistently has always been tough,” Gobel said. “We always know it is and then this year, we play everybody three times. So that’s going to make a big difference where you get to see everybody more than twice so that’s gonna be a big difference for us. We’re really excited about that.”
Pacers’ head coach Howard Hoyle also agreed about how competitive the Three Rivers League has traditionally been. With such a stacked league, Hoyle said that your best performance will be needed to survive.
“If you don't come out and play your best, like we didn’t play our best tonight, then you’re gonna get beat and that’s just the way it is,” said Hoyle about conference play.
Even though they lost their first game of the season, junior pitcher Delaney Hoyle isn’t worried as they will face every Three Rivers’ team three times this year.
“We play everyone three times, so losing one doesn’t really mean that much and we’ll come back,” Delaney Hoyle said.