Lake Oswego High School softball (8-2) dealt cross-town rival Lakeridge (9-1) its first loss of the season with a 3-1 victory behind a stellar pitching performance by senior Paris Richards with five strikeouts.

Richards only allowed three singles and nothing more to the Pacers’ hitters. The lone score by Lakeridge was a single by junior Livia Safranski, who also brought home freshman Anna Hubbs to tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning.