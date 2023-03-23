With a few swings of the bat Thursday, Lakeridge High School baseball proved one major thing: They’re ready for another run at a state title.
Senior Luke Brooks hit two home runs while fellow senior Paul Wilson went deep as well in the Pacers’ 9-2 road win over Grant.
Meanwhile senior Erik Hoffberg pitched four innings, giving up only one hit with seven strikeouts and two walks, showcasing the Pacers’ all-around talent.
“We got a good amount of it,” Brooks said about the power hitting on the team. “Still a lot to unlock though, we’re just getting started so I’m excited to see everybody in a couple weeks.”
That might be the scariest part of this Pacers team. They’ve only played three games after losing 10 seniors from last year’s team that was the No. 1 seed in the state tournament and made it to the semifinals. And those three games have relatively easy wins over Barlow, Mountainside and Grant.
The 2023 version has another group of 10 seniors however, plus a bevy of talented sophomores, giving the Pacers a glimpse into what can happen this season and for more years to come.
“We’re just starting out, we got to take it a step at a time,” Lakeridge coach Ray Pearson said. “We just want to get the young guys up to speed and then see where we end up.”
There’s no denying where the Pacers believe they should end up, and that’s celebrating with the state title in the first week of June.
They came close last year, falling 5-4 in the semifinals to league rival West Linn as the Lions went on to claim the title. Lakeridge swept West Linn in their three-game league series.
“Everybody wants to hold a trophy,” Brooks said. “Last year, we were one game away from it. This year, we’re bringing back the energy, bringing back young guys. We got a great crew and we’re going to put in the small steps to get there.”
Brooks, who missed all last season due to an ankle injury, is certainly ready for one final run in the Pacers uniform.
He’ll have some solid pitching backing him on defense as well in Wilson and Hoffberg, the former of which is committed to play at Oregon State next season and the latter heading to Gonzaga.
Having pitching depth becomes the most important part of any time looking to make it to the final game in June, and those two have shown early this season they can hold it down on the mound.
“Those two dudes are awesome, I’d say the two best pitchers in the state,” Lakeridge senior shortstop Dawson Santana said. “They come ready every day, they throw strikes, they have good tempo, they have good energy. They really keep us fired up out there, get us back in the dugout quick and back on the sticks.”
Santana flashed the leather a couple times against Grant, making a quick transition late in the game to get the out on what would normally be an infield single in high school ball on a grounder to his right.
If it wasn’t for a two-run home run by Kellen Segel in the sixth inning, Lakeridge would still be sitting with no runs against. Still, the total is 30-2 through its first three games.
Up next is a trip south to California to play in a tournament where the Pacers get five games in six days, plenty of time to improve on the early holes Pearson might see.
However, there aren’t many of them so far to kick off 2023, a year Lakeridge hopes ends with its first title since 2001.
“Our lineup is still rotating a ton, I’d say we’re just getting started,” Santana said. “There’s a ton to be learned, a ton of ground to gain. We’re just getting started, figuring out new things every day, getting better and never settling.”