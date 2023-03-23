With a few swings of the bat Thursday, Lakeridge High School baseball proved one major thing: They’re ready for another run at a state title.

Senior Luke Brooks hit two home runs while fellow senior Paul Wilson went deep as well in the Pacers’ 9-2 road win over Grant.

 

Tags

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you